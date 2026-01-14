About Us: Global Health and Development

NPR's global health and development team tells stories about life in our changing world, focusing on low- and middle-income countries — also referred to as the Global South. And we keep in mind that we're all neighbors in this global village.

NPR receives financial support for this team from the Gates Foundation. NPR is solely responsible for all content. Find more about NPR's standards and practices at NPR.org/ethics, as well as a list of our philanthropic supporters in our annual report.

We've won awards for our coverage of the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the lives of 15-year-old girls around the world and the revolutionary project in Kenya called "No Sex for Fish." We are always looking for innovations and technology that make life better.

Our team is based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. We are:

Gabrielle Emanuel, correspondent

Jonathan Lambert, correspondent

Fatma Tanis, correspondent

Ben de la Cruz, multimedia editor @bendelacruz

Marc Silver, digital editor @MarcSilver1

Rebecca Davis, supervising editor

