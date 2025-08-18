Key to Home successfully houses 45 people living along OKC's General Pershing Blvd

The initiative was led by the Key to Home Partnership, a collaboration of local agencies, service providers and government partners working together to address homelessness in the city.

Officials said staff spent several weeks engaging with people living in the area and offered housing to every person at the site. Along with housing, people leaving the encampment will receive a year of case management services.

Jamie Caves, who works as a strategy implementation manager with Key to Home, said efforts represent a commitment to long-term solutions.

"We know that clearing encampments without a housing solution doesn't solve homelessness," Caves said in a press release. "We're focused on what does — housing, case management, and long-term, sustainable solutions."

The encampment was located in a stormwater drainage ditch near the City Care Night Shelter in downtown OKC. The site was in a designated flood hazard area, and many tents were set up between the east- and westbound lanes of General Pershing Blvd. City officials said the growing number of people in the location posed safety risks due to flooding and traffic hazards.

Key to Home reports its rehousing efforts have helped nearly 450 people move from unsheltered homelessness into housing since the program began in April 2023.

The Encampment Rehousing Initiative is one of Key to Home's several strategies to reduce homelessness, including a new diversion and rapid exit program aimed at preventing people from entering shelters.

