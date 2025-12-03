Oklahoma nonprofits receive $5 million from Bezos family to address homelessness

Two local nonprofits that serve people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma received multimillion-dollar grants from the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

City Care and City Rescue Mission are both set to receive $2.5 million to support efforts to end homelessness in the state.

The money comes from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which granted awards to 32 organizations across the country this year. The fund has distributed more than $850 million to organizations tackling homelessness in the past eight years.

City Care officials say the gift is the largest in their organization's history.

"We are thrilled by this opportunity to expand our support for families experiencing homelessness, one of the fastest-growing populations facing housing instability," said Rachel Freeman, CEO of City Care.

Freeman said the money will be used to streamline resource referrals and enhance wraparound services for hundreds of families over the next five years.

"This funding will greatly increase our capacity to meet families the moment they need help, surround them with care and guide them quickly into safe, stable housing and a place to call home," she said.

The nonprofit operates a low-barrier night shelter, offers free shuttle rides and connects people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City and Norman to affordable housing.

City Rescue Mission will also be able to expand its services with the grant money. The organization provides emergency shelter, meals and showers for community members, as well as programs that help people achieve long-term stability and move out of homelessness.

The money from the Bezos family comes during a period of uncertainty for homelessness providers in the state and across the country, as the federal government cuts back its support for 'housing first' initiatives. Advocates say the changes could push more than 100,000 people onto the streets. A lawsuit by 20 mostly Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia argues the shift in policy is unconstitutional.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.