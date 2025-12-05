Flying for the holidays? Tribal IDs still accepted at TSA checkpoints

Tribal nation citizens can still use identification cards issued by federally recognized tribes to travel by plane, even as new federal Real ID requirements continue to roll out at airports.

This year, the government began requiring Real IDs, which are federally compliant state-issued driver's licenses, learner's permits or nondriver IDs, for air travel. Government officials said the change enhances security and creates a consistent standard for state-issued documentation.

But Real IDs aren't the only option. Other identity documents, like passports and tribal identification cards, are also accepted at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

While tribal IDs are not classified as Real IDs, they are federally recognized documents. To be valid for domestic air travel, they should include photo identification and be scannable.

Travelers using tribal IDs will avoid the new $45 screening fee that will soon be required for passengers flying without a Real ID.

Sarah Adams, a registered member of The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, said she hasn't had any trouble flying with her tribal ID, though it sometimes takes extra time to verify.

"It kind of differs depending on what airport you're in, if they question it, and how they do that," she said.

Adams said TSA agents often call over a manager to take a look, or they might cross-reference her ID with a list of tribes in the Federal Registrar.

Many Oklahoma tribes are listed in the "T" section of the alphabetical list, including "The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma."

Some tribal nations recommend passengers carry another form of identification as backup because TSA agents have the authority to question or reject IDs they cannot validate under Homeland Security standards.

But Adams said she often chooses to present her tribal card instead of another ID, even if it takes a little bit of extra time. She said her tribal identity is important to her, and using her ID reinforces tribal sovereignty.

"I actually really like it, honestly, whenever somebody goes, 'wait, what is this?'" she said. "It means that there's somebody else that's learning that these identifications tie back to our tribe."

Tribal IDs are unique to each nation, but give tribal citizens access to Indian Health Service clinics and housing and educational programs. The cards are considered a key tool for exercising civic duties, like voting. They strengthen cultural identity and support a tribe's ability to secure federal funding.

Adams recommends that tribal citizens flying this holiday season bring their IDs with them to the airport.

"It's just an important way for us to really strengthen sovereignty and be able to spread more awareness that, you know, these are important ways that we identify ourselves as tribal citizens and that we are sovereign nations with our own systems," she said.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.