Moore voters to decide one-cent sales tax proposition

Voters in Moore will decide a one-cent sales tax proposition next month.

The city says the proposed increase would generate about $12 million each year.

A majority of that funding would be allocated for capital improvement projects like road replacements, sewer upgrades and public facilities.

About 10% of sales tax funding would be designated for public safety needs like operations and equipment.

The city wants to shift from using general obligation bonds to sales tax funding for infrastructure.

If approved, Moore's sales tax rate would rise to 9.5% from 8.5%, and the city's portion of property taxes would decrease as current bonds are paid off.

The election is set for Tuesday, April 7.