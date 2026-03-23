Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson resigns following allegations of sexual misconduct

Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson is resigning after a woman he worked with accused him of repeated sexual harassment and misconduct.

His last day will be April 3, according to a resignation letter first obtained by The Oklahoman.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Oklahoma County, and I am grateful for the opportunity to do so,” the letter said. “I will work diligently to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of duties.”

Davidson appointed his Chief Deputy Paul Forester to fill the remainder of his term. Forester sat in for Davidson last week during a contentious meeting in which county officials moved to dissolve the jail trust that operates the county’s troubled detention center.

Allegations of Davidson’s misconduct first came to light in September , when a woman in Norman filed for a protective order against him. A Cleveland County District Court judge granted her a three-year victim’s protective order on March 11.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond refused to file charges against Davidson, claiming there is insufficient evidence to prosecute him. The Oklahoma City Police Department also investigated the case , but no charges were filed against the former commissioner.

After the allegations, Davidson resigned from his position as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners and stepped down from other board roles, but retained his seat as District 3 Commissioner until now.

Davidson’s district included Arcadia, Edmond, Luther and parts of northern Oklahoma City.

Davidson first took office in 2023, and was up for reelection this year. Before his term, Davidson worked in various county roles, including as a chief deputy under two previous commissioners.

Official candidate filing for seats on the Board of County Commissioners opens April 1.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.