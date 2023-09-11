© 2023 KGOU
News

Stitt calls another special session of the Oklahoma Legislature

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published September 11, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT
Gov. Kevin Stitt at podium crowded with microphones

The Oklahoma Legislature is headed for another special session this fall, in which Governor Kevin Stitt is asking for significant changes to the state’s tax system.

This will be the second special session of the legislature in 2023 following the official end of the regular session in the spring.

This time, Stitt is asking for three things: A tax cut that puts Oklahoma on a path toward zero state income taxes, a measure to increase budget transparency, and a request sure to cause more friction between his administration and tribal nations.

Stitt wants a trigger law mandating if a state or federal court finds that because of an individual’s race, heritage, or political classification, that person doesn’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay that tax. Stitt’s executive order calls for the legislature to convene on October 3rd.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

