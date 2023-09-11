Stitt calls another special session of the Oklahoma Legislature

The Oklahoma Legislature is headed for another special session this fall, in which Governor Kevin Stitt is asking for significant changes to the state’s tax system.

This will be the second special session of the legislature in 2023 following the official end of the regular session in the spring.

This time, Stitt is asking for three things: A tax cut that puts Oklahoma on a path toward zero state income taxes, a measure to increase budget transparency, and a request sure to cause more friction between his administration and tribal nations.

Stitt wants a trigger law mandating if a state or federal court finds that because of an individual’s race, heritage, or political classification, that person doesn’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay that tax. Stitt’s executive order calls for the legislature to convene on October 3rd.