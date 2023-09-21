Oklahoma County jail reports seventh inmate death of 2023

33-year-old Lashala Taulbee-Pratt was found unresponsive in her cell on Wednesday morning by an officer who was distributing meals.

In a press release, the jail said the officer called for medical staff and life-saving measures began immediately. EMSA and the Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived to continue to try to revive her, but their attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

This was the seventh Oklahoma County jail inmate death of the year, but the first since three inmates died in four days in April.

All jail deaths are investigated as homicides by the State Bureau of Investigations and causes of death are determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.