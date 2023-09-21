© 2023 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma County jail reports seventh inmate death of 2023

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ryan LaCroix
/
OPMX

33-year-old Lashala Taulbee-Pratt was found unresponsive in her cell on Wednesday morning by an officer who was distributing meals.

In a press release, the jail said the officer called for medical staff and life-saving measures began immediately. EMSA and the Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived to continue to try to revive her, but their attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

This was the seventh Oklahoma County jail inmate death of the year, but the first since three inmates died in four days in April.

All jail deaths are investigated as homicides by the State Bureau of Investigations and causes of death are determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donateonline, or by contacting our Membership department.

Tags
News Oklahoma County Jail
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.