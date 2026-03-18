Bill would make fireworks more accessible to Oklahomans

The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make fireworks more available.

Senate Bill 1948 would remove the time sale restrictions on fireworks to the public.

Currently, fireworks may be sold from June 15 until July 6 or the first Sunday after July 4, whichever is later. They also can be sold from Dec. 15 until Jan. 2.

“Senate Bill 1948 updates Oklahoma’s fireworks laws to better reflect current use and sales practices,” said Sen. Bryan Logan, R-Paden, the author. “It removes the imposed sales window. (It) allows for more flexibility, creates more consistency county to county.”

Logan said the bill was a request from a constituent.

The measure would bar counties from prohibiting outdoor firework displays for noncommercial purposes on private property. It has an exception to the prohibition for county burn bans.

“If there’s no burn ban in effect and you live in a densely populated county, the county cannot preempt private individuals from shooting off fireworks whenever they please,” said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.

Logan said other ordinances governing things such as noise would still apply, Logan said.

“Do you believe this will create problems in densely populated counties who no longer will be able to regulate firework displays on private property and potentially lead to an increase in public safety concerns with our fire departments?” Hicks asked.

“No, I don’t,” Logan said.

Sen. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, asked what problem the measure was aimed at solving.

“This would allow people to ask private property venues … to be able to do a consumer fireworks display when it’s outside of the window of the Fourth of July and Jan. 1 for New Year’s,” Logan said.

Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said nothing in the bill prohibits the scale of the fireworks display, which could be large.

The measure passed by a vote of 39-5 and heads to the House for consideration.

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