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Oklahoma Senate advances measure to double elementary recess time

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:51 PM CDT
The all-day, intergenerational pre-K class in Guthrie plays outside during recess.
Jillian Taylor
/
StateImpact Oklahoma

Oklahoma senators passed a measure to double school recess time Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1481 by Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore) would double the state’s minimum requirement for recess from 20 minutes to 40 minutes for students in full-time kindergarten through fifth grade. It can be divided into two periods of 20 minutes.

It also stipulates that students can’t have recess taken away as a form of discipline.

“Doubling recess time is a simple, practical way to give students’ brains a break so they come back to the classroom recharged and ready to focus,” Seifried said in a news release. “Kids aren’t meant to sit still all day.”

The bill passed the Senate unanimously and heads to the House, where Rep. Chad Caldwell (R-Enid) has signed on as the House author. Caldwell is the vice chair of the Education Oversight Committee.

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Education Oklahoma EducationOklahoma's 2026 Legislative Session
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on education topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
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StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
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