Oklahoma election preview: Cities seek to update charters, fund improvements

Oklahoma's 2026 statewide elections may not be happening just yet, but a slew of local races will be on ballots Tuesday.

Voters will head to the polls to make their decisions on school bonds, city taxes and more.

You can view upcoming elections in your area and find your polling location and hours on the Oklahoma Voter Portal .

Read below for information on some of the races KOSU is following.

Cities propose charter updates

Multiple cities are offering residents the chance to update their charters.

In Piedmont, voters will decide on six questions designed by officials to, in their view, bring the city's founding document in line with the times. For example, one question asks to increase the maximum compensation for city council members from $35 per month to $150 per month. Another question asks to remove the $7,500 maximum for public improvement expenses made without entering into a bidding process for vendors, and instead uses a more general statement that the city must comply with state law on public improvement projects. You can read all the propositions here .

In Norman, voters will decide on similar questions . One change to the city charter would move the start date of officials' terms from the first Tuesday in July to the first Tuesday after any scheduled runoff elections, starting with even-numbered wards in 2028.

Another would broaden the credential requirements for the role of city auditor; currently, the selected individual must be a CPA (Certified Public Accountant), but the change would also allow certifications such as Certified Internal Auditor and Certified Fraud Examiner. Norman's previous city auditor was not CPA-certified, and reportedly resigned after the city discovered an incorrect job listing did not align with the charter's CPA requirement.

Norman asks tax questions

Norman has three other questions about municipal affairs that don't change the city's charter. One is the renewal of the city's streets bond, which was first approved in 2005 to maintain streets and sidewalks. It would not increase the property tax rate if approved.

Another is the opportunity to raise the hotel tax from 8% to 10%, and to add overnight stays in RV parks to the taxed items. City officials across Oklahoma have been excited about hotel taxes in recent years because they allow cities to increase revenue without raising taxes on residents. The City of Norman predicts the University of Oklahoma's move to the Southeastern Conference will continue to impact the city's guest tax, estimating the revenue generated will double over the next decade compared to the previous one.

City of Norman / Facebook / Facebook A rendering of the proposed new homeless shelter in Norman.

More controversial is the $8 million bond to construct a permanent homeless shelter . The city currently has an emergency shelter, but is seeking more permanent housing for residents who need it. If passed, the bond would increase property taxes; for a home worth $100,000, the tax increase would be $3.26 for the year.

But some Norman residents have been opposed to the shelter's planned location, which is on land already purchased on Reed Avenue south of Main Street, near other mental health and homelessness resources such as Food and Shelter and the Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center . Prior to the purchase, those who lived near the area were concerned about issues that could be brought to residents if the shelter were established in the area.

If the proposal fails, Norman City Council will continue trying to construct the facility, but it would have to find a new funding mechanism.

Schools aim to secure funding through bonds

Several schools have put up bond proposals — and some of them are big.

In Tulsa, a nearly $600 million bond package would cover everything from student career development to technology upgrades. If passed, it would not raise taxes. You can read more from Tulsa Flyer .

Voters in Inola will also be considering a bond package for their schools. The two propositions are pushing up against a $60 million total , divided equally at $29.9 million. Both cover the construction of new elementary school classrooms. Other items include adding air conditioning to the secondary gym facility and distributing new Chromebooks to students.

The district says it needs the bond issue to pass because enrollment is over capacity and more students are expected to attend Inola schools as the surrounding suburbs expand. If the city won't agree to a bond, the district says it will need to purchase two additional modular buildings to hold students, in addition to the ones already in use.

If passed, the bond will last 18 years and increase property taxes by 10%. If only one proposition passes, the tax increase will be 5%. If the proposition fails, the property taxes associated with school upkeep in the district will fall to zero by 2028.

Inola Public Schools / Website / Website The football field in Inola.

The district proposed a similar bond in January 2025 , which failed. They tried again in November , and it failed again. School bonds need at least 60% of the vote to pass.

The district says passing the latest bond issue will create a good financial situation for the school, allowing them to not raise taxes for the foreseeable future.

In Okmulgee, Central Tech is asking voters to increase its millage — the rate at which properties are taxed per $1,000 of home value — from 3 to 5 to cover operational costs and potential building renovations. If passed, the tax increase would last until repealed by voters in a potential future ballot question. Bonds for Career Tech centers only need to earn a simple majority, unlike traditional K-12 school districts.

Cities try for capital improvements, maintenance

Several municipalities have proposed bonds and other tax measures to fund city infrastructure. In Broken Arrow, a $415 million package would cover over 100 projects, like improving intersections, parks and more. Voters will need to agree to a 0.5% temporary sales tax increase for it to happen. Read more from Tulsa Flyer .

Other communities are using sales tax measures to maintain their cities. Voters in West Siloam Springs and Maysville will both be deciding on 1% sales taxes; West Siloam Springs residents will choose whether to implement a new one for municipal government expenses, and Maysville voters will choose whether to redirect a portion of the current tax to pay outstanding debts.

In Seminole, the ballots ask voters to renew a 0.25-cent sales tax for emergency services. If approved, the renewal would last through the end of 2031.

Like Norman, Yukon is also exploring a hotel tax measure . Approving the proposal would increase that rate from 5% to 9%. Funds generated from the increase would be used for economic development, tourism, and parks and recreation. On Facebook, some residents expressed opposition to the principle of the tax, even if they wouldn't be paying.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.