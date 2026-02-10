Election preview: OKC votes for mayor, Norman City Council spots up for grabs and more

Oklahomans in 60 counties can cast their ballots Tuesday in a flurry of February elections.

Most of the issues on the ballot are at the local level, with contests for mayor, school boards and more on the schedule. Cities and districts will also decide on local propositions and bonds.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Find your polling location on the Oklahoma Voter Portal .

Oklahoma City voters to choose new mayor

/ left to right: Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and challenger Matthew Pallares

Incumbent David Holt is trying for a third term as Oklahoma City's mayor.

Holt capped off his second term by securing the passage of an eleven-part infrastructure bond with support from over 75% of voters. The past year has also included a 25-year agreement from the Oklahoma City Thunder to stay put and the announcement that OKC will host softball and canoe slalom events during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Holt was first elected as mayor in 2018, winning with nearly 79% of the vote, and was re-elected in 2022 with nearly 60% of the vote.

He has drawn one challenger in Matthew Pallares, who works with the city's Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is running a grassroots campaign. Pallares told KOSU he's in the race because he wants to make sure voters have options when they head to the polls. His main platforms include promoting local ownership and devoting dedicated resources to the South Side.

Hear our interviews with Holt and Pallares for more about each of their campaigns.

House District 35 to see new representative

/ Provided / Northern Oklahoma College / Provided / Northern Oklahoma College left to right: Dillon Travis and Luke Kruse

The race for the open seat in House District 35 is down to its final round. The winner will represent all of Pawnee County and parts of Payne, Creek, Osage and Noble Counties.

Dillon Travis , a Republican, emerged as the top contestant for his party through two bouts of primaries. He owns Southern Plains AG-CO, which sells farm supplies like chemicals, feed and fertilizer. His campaign website points to his industry involvement as proof he can keep his agricultural and rural promises, like improving rural roads and lowering input costs for farmers. He boasts an endorsement from American Farmers & Ranchers and support from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau.

Travis is also committed to national-level conservative priorities, like curbing illegal immigration and monitoring ideological content in schools.

Democrat Luke Kruse is an educator whose main priorities include investing in public education, supporting foster families and improving local roads. He plans to do this in part by ensuring that resources at the state level are made available to rural communities. He also wants to increase both per-pupil funding and teacher pay in public schools.

The seat in District 35 was previously held by Republican Ty Burns of Pawnee, who resigned after pleading guilty to domestic abuse and assault charges.

Large school districts put up bonds

Three of the state's largest school districts are back for more bonds.

In Edmond, a two-part, $140 million package will be the fourth one the district has put on the ballot since the decade began. It comes after voters approved a similarly sized package in 2024.

The first portion of the package, which rings in at just over $136 million, seeks to accommodate the district's large size with continued construction of a new elementary school and a new middle school. Also included in this question are classroom additions, the completion of the new Freshman Academy at Edmond Santa Fe High School and safety upgrades.

The second part of the bond, which comes in at $3.65 million, would be used for student transportation, such as school and activity buses.

If approved, the bond package would not result in a property tax increase for Edmond homeowners.

Deer Creek voters will see a similar proposition on their ballots. A $150 million bond request from the district would support the addition of a new high school building, an indoor sports field, increased band space, playground improvements and more. It would not increase taxes if passed.

Deer Creek last passed an approximately $140 million bond in 2022 to support a new elementary and middle school. The district says it needs another bond to accommodate growing enrollment; officials expect more than 11,000 students to be a part of the district by 2034, up from current enrollment of about 8,200.

In Jenks , voters will decide on a smaller bond for around $20 million. The funds would support the completion projects already underway, like the Freshman Academy renovation and tennis facility upgrades.

The district has passed similarly sized bond packages each of the last several years. Property taxes would not increase as a result of the bond's passage.

Unlike other proposals, school bonds must earn support from at least 60% of voters to pass.

Deer Creek Public Schools / A rendering of the proposed indoor sports field at Deer Creek, which would be constructed by covering the existing practice field.

Norman municipal elections will fill six City Council seats

Norman voters in six of the city's eight wards will decide their next council members on Tuesday.

Norman's city council members serve two-year terms. Even-numbered wards are normally decided in even years, but resignations in Wards 3 and 5 pushed their elections to this year.

Key topics this year include the construction of a permanent homeless shelter , the displacement of about 70 homes due to the upcoming South Extension turnpike and a new entertainment district, which is set to move forward without a public vote.

Norman City Council appointed Ward 3 Councilmember Robert Bruce last October to fill the vacancy left by Bree Montoya, who resigned after comments surfaced from her social media encouraging a conservative Facebook user to harm herself.

The council also appointed Ward 5 Councilmember Brandon Nofire to fill in for Michael Nash, who moved out of Ward 5 . While Bruce is running to keep his appointed seat with one challenger, Nofire said his employer implemented a policy barring him from holding public office. Three candidates are running to fill his seat.

Three candidates are also vying to replace Ward 2 Councilmember Matthew Peacock, who is not seeking reelection. Incumbents in Wards 4 and 6 each face one challenger.

Ward 8 Councilmember Scott Dixon is running unopposed.

You can read more about each candidate from the OU Daily .

Cushing to see familiar ballot questions

Cushing voters might find that Tuesday's election gives them déjà vu.

According to the city, a series of propositions approved by voters in 2024 have to be put on the ballot again because an error with the notification process invalidated the previous results.

The city says the propositions put operations in line with state laws. The five questions, if approved, would:

Give purchasing power to the city manager

Give the board of commissioners the authority to buy and sell property for the City

Require individuals running for commissioner's office to file in accordance with state law

Require individuals running for commissioner's office to meet qualifications in accordance with state law

Require election ballots to be prepared in accordance with state law

roy.luck / Flickr via Wikimedia Commons / Flickr via Wikimedia Commons

Hulbert Public Schools bond could bring 28% tax increase

Hulbert Public Schools, which enrolls 545 students in the greater Tahlequah area, is seeking voter approval for a $9 million bond package . The first proposal, a building bond of $8.6 million, would bring the football field to the track area, upgrade the stadium, provide new locker rooms, and institute upgrades in playgrounds, technology and more.

The second proposal, for transportation, would help purchase three new school buses.

If passed by over 60% of voters, the package would result in a 28% property tax increase. According to the district , the average property tax in the area is $500 a year, which would increase to $640 if the bond package passes.

