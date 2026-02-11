Holt wins re-election in Oklahoma City, Norman City Council sees new faces and incumbents

Voters in 60 Oklahoma counties cast ballots in dozens of local elections Tuesday.

Among the most watched races, incumbent David Holt claimed another four years as mayor of Oklahoma City, and several large school districts passed bond issues.

To see the full list of elections and results, visit the State Election Board website.

Holt secures third term in OKC

Oklahoma City voters overwhelmingly re-elected David Holt as their mayor, giving him more than 86% of the vote.

"There's not a lot of people in elected office in America in 2026 getting 86%," Holt said at his watch party. "So it's a pretty unique thing that we've built here in Oklahoma City and I'm very proud of that. And it was reinforced tonight."

Holt has served as mayor since 2018. He capped off his second term by securing the passage of an eleven-part infrastructure bond with support from over 75% of voters. The past year has also included a 25-year agreement from the Oklahoma City Thunder to stay put and the announcement that OKC will host softball and canoe slalom events during the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"We are not finished yet and we are absolutely living in Oklahoma City's golden age," Holt said. And thanks to the people of Oklahoma City tonight, that continues for another four years."

He drew one challenger in Matthew Pallares, who works with the city's Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and ran a grassroots campaign.

Sierra Pfeifer / KOSU / KOSU Mayor David Holt and his dad at Holt's election watch party.

Republican candidate wins House District 35 seat

After three rounds of elections, Republican Dillon Travis has won the open seat in House District 35 with 64% of the vote. The position represents all of Pawnee County and parts of Payne, Creek, Osage and Noble Counties.

Travis, a Republican, emerged as the top contestant for his party through two bouts of primaries. He owns Southern Plains AG-CO, which sells farm supplies. His campaign website points to his industry involvement as proof he can keep his agricultural and rural promises, like improving rural roads and lowering input costs for farmers. He boasts an endorsement from American Farmers & Ranchers and support from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau.

Provided / Dillon Travis

Travis is also committed to national-level conservative priorities, like curbing illegal immigration and monitoring ideological content in schools.

His opponent in the general election, Democrat Luke Kruse is an educator whose main priorities would have included investing in public education, supporting foster families and improving local roads.

The seat in District 35 was previously held by Republican Ty Burns of Pawnee, who resigned after pleading guilty to domestic abuse and assault charges.

Large school districts secure bond funding

Three of the state's largest school districts approved bond packages worth millions of dollars.

In Edmond, a two-part, $140 million package is the fourth one the district has passed since 2021.

The first portion of the package, which rings in at just over $136 million, seeks to accommodate the district's large size with continued construction of a new elementary school and a new middle school. Also included in this question are classroom additions, the completion of the new Freshman Academy at Edmond Santa Fe High School and safety upgrades.

The second part of the bond, which comes in at $3.65 million, would be used for student transportation, such as school and activity buses.

Deer Creek voters approved a similar proposition. A $150 million bond request from the district will support the addition of a new high school building, an indoor sports field, increased band space, playground improvements and more. The district said it needed the bond to accommodate growing enrollment; officials expect more than 11,000 students to be a part of the district by 2034, up from current enrollment of about 8,200.

In Jenks, voters gave a thumbs up to a smaller bond for around $20 million. The funds will support the completion of projects already underway, like the Freshman Academy renovation and tennis facility upgrades.

None of the proposals will increase property taxes in their respective districts. Each earned support from more than 70% of voters.

Deer Creek School District / A rendering of the performing arts expansion included in the Deer Creek bond.

Norman City Council sees new and returning faces

Norman voters in four of the city's eight wards decided their next councilmembers, as follows:

Ward 2: Jacy Deck (53% support)

Ward 3: Robert Bruce, incumbent (71% support)

Ward 4: Helen Grant, incumbent (60% support)

Ward 6: Kyle Steele (64% support, defeats incumbent Joshua Hinkle)

Two other seats were up for grabs Tuesday. The race for the Ward 5 spot will go to an April runoff after none of the three candidates earned 50% of the vote. Dianna Hutzel, who earned 48% support, will face Trey Kirby, who was the choice of 27% of voters. Kirby squeezed by Shaista Fenwick, the third candidate, by less than 20 votes.

In Ward 8, incumbent Scott Dixon secured another term after not drawing any opponents.

This year, hot button issues for candidates and voters included the construction of a permanent homeless shelter, the displacement of about 70 homes due to the upcoming South Extension turnpike and a new entertainment district, which is set to move forward without a public vote.

Norman's city council members serve two-year terms. Even-numbered wards are normally decided in even years, but resignations in Wards 3 and 5 pushed their elections to this year.

Hannah France / OPMX / OPMX City of Norman Municipal Complex

Cushing voters approve ballot questions, again

Cushing voters approved a set of five propositions for the second time.

According to the City, the series of questions approved by voters in 2024 had to be put on the ballot again because an error with the notification process invalidated the previous results.

The City says the propositions will put operations in line with state laws. The five questions do the following:

Give purchasing power to the city manager

Give the board of commissioners the authority to buy and sell property for the City

Require individuals running for commissioner's office to file in accordance with state law

Require individuals running for commissioner's office to meet qualifications in accordance with state law

Require election ballots to be prepared in accordance with state law



The propositions varied in the amount of support they drew. The most popular one, requiring election ballots to be prepared in accordance with state law, was given the greenlight by 86% of voters. But only 53% of voters support the measure to give commissioners the authority to buy and sell property, the least popular question.

Voters deny Hulbert Public Schools bond request that would raise taxes by 28%

Hulbert Public Schools, which enrolls 545 students in the greater Tahlequah area, was denied a request for a $9 million bond package. The first proposal, a building bond of $8.6 million, would have brought the football field to the track area, upgraded the stadium, provided new locker rooms, and instituted upgrades in playgrounds, technology and more.

The second proposal would have helped purchase three new school buses.

If passed, the package would have resulted in a 28% property tax increase. According to the district, the average property tax in the area is $500 a year, which would have risen to $640 if the bond passed.

Voters were split 50/50 for and against the first proposal, and 56% of voters did give a thumbs up for the second one. However, school bonds need 60% of the vote to pass.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.