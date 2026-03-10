Oklahoma politicians announce future plans, considering open Senate seat

As Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin prepares to take on the role of Secretary of Homeland Security, some of the state's politicians are making announcements about their political futures.

Mullin's departure from the Senate means Gov. Kevin Stitt has the authority to appoint someone to finish his term, which will close in January 2027. State law requires an individual to sign an affidavit that they will not run for the seat this November, though it's unclear how that would be enforced.

For his part, Stitt told reporters over the weekend he has not yet decided who he'll pick to fill the remainder of Mullin's term.

"We'll find a great Oklahoman I know to sit in that seat till the end of the year," he said.

Last week's news has brought about some political news in Oklahoma, along with questions over who might file to run for the empty Senate seat in November's election. Here's what we know.

Pinnell's political future

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said in a statement on social media Monday that he will leave politics after finishing his term. Although he had considered running for governor and said that Mullin's selection to lead DHS brought up the possibility of running for office again, he and his wife ultimately decided against it.

His statement did not explicitly say whether he would accept a possible appointment to the Senate, but he did write that he looks forward to pursuing new endeavors "when my term is finished."

Lisa and I decided to not run for governor because we were ready for a new chapter outside politics. While the announced developments in our congressional delegation opened up that conversation again the past few days, it has not changed how we feel about pursuing something new… — Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell (@LtGovPinnell) March 9, 2026

Pinnell was first elected to the office in 2018, and his final term ends in January 2027. As part of his role, he serves as Chairman of the Route 66 Centennial Commission, planning ways to celebrate the 100th birthday of the "Mother Road" this year.

Prior to serving as lieutenant governor, Pinnell worked with both the Republican National Committee and the Oklahoma Republican Party.

Bice 'carefully considering' run

Current U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, whose district covers central Oklahoma, wrote on social media that she is considering running for Mullin's Senate seat in November, citing encouragement from across the state.

President Trump has made an excellent choice. Markwayne is a great friend and a fierce advocate for the America First Agenda. I’m excited for him to take the helm at DHS.



It’s the honor of a lifetime to stand side by side with President Trump for the people of Oklahoma. I’ve… — Stephanie Bice (@stephaniebice) March 6, 2026

Bice, a Republican, has been in Congress since 2021, after she defeated Oklahoma's only Democratic representative, Kendra Horn. Previously, Bice served in the Oklahoma Senate.

Bice was the first Iranian American to be elected to Congress, though she is no longer the only one in Washington. She released a statement last week signaling her support for the White House's strikes on Iran , saying the executive branch had exhausted all diplomatic options.

Hern expected to run

One of Bice's House colleagues, Rep. Kevin Hern, has told various news outlets that he is considering running for Senate this November. The Republican has held the Tulsa-area District 1 seat since 2018.

In the House, Hern sits on the Committee on Ways and Means, which writes tax legislation. Before matriculating in Congress, Hern worked in the restaurant industry as an owner of McDonald's franchises and a furniture supplier for fast food establishments.

Mullin is expected to begin his new role on March 31. The filing period for his seat ends on April 3.

