Clinton receives grant for restoration of Route 66 landmark

The Friends of the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum received $71,505 in a grant to restore the Glancy Motor Hotel's original sign in Clinton — about 80 miles west of Oklahoma City. The Route 66 Revitalization Grant Program awarded the grant for the future installation of the sign in the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum.

The hotel sat along Route 66 and was a well-known stop for travelers. Chester and Gladys Glancy opened the hotel in 1950, which provided rest for hundreds of thousands of travelers.

When construction began on nearby Interstate 40and traffic dwindled, the hotel, among other businesses, closed in the 1970s.

The Glancy Motor Hotel sat at 217 W Gary Blvd until, decades later, in 2023, it was torn down, leaving only its sign standing.

Residents of Clinton were torn over whether the city's piece of history should be demolished. The city receives significant revenue from traffic along Route 66 and mourned the loss of a place for travelers to stay and explore in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Route 66 Association.

Shane Bevel/Shane Bevel/Shane Bevel Photography / Oklahoma Historical Society / Oklahoma Historical Society Route 66 Museum in Clinton, Oklahoma.

The grant will pay for the restoration of the sign and its addition to the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum. The sign will receive a new base and plaque for its history in Clinton and along the interstate, which The Friends of the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum will provide.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Museum is located in Clinton, and preserving the sign gives the city an opportunity to show its connection to Route 66.

The sign should be restored and installed at the museum during the spring of 2026 — the 100th year of Route 66.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

