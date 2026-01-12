Oklahoma City offers warrant amnesty for old municipal tickets

The city's 2026 initiative allows people with overdue municipal tickets issued on or before Dec. 31, 2022 to resolve their cases without late fees or the risk of jail time.

"This initiative is a great opportunity for anyone looking to clear municipal tickets and start the new year on a positive note," Court Administrator Mankinta Holloway said in a press release about the initiative. "If you voluntarily come in to resolve any warrant issued by Oklahoma City Municipal Court, you will not face jail time."

Warrant clearing is available for class "A" misdemeanors, which are identified in Oklahoma City's municipal code. City officials say some of the most common charges include speeding, public intoxication, driving under suspension and petty theft.

Unpaid municipal tickets can quickly become costly. A speeding ticket can jump from $155 to $500 once late penalties are added, according to the Oklahoma City Municipal Court.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging people to come forward and resolve outstanding cases that may have lingered for years due to financial hardship or other barriers.

People with financial constraints preventing them from being able to pay a ticket can request a hearing for a judge to determine their ability to pay. Judges have the power to waive or reduce fines, costs and fees for people who can't afford them.

To speak with someone from the city, call 405-297-3898 or visit the court's customer service window at 701 Couch Drive on weekdays. You can also visit okc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.

