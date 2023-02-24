AM NewsBrief: Feb. 24, 2023

House leaders respond to Walters' comments

Republican leaders are firing back after they say State Superintendent Ryan Walters disparaged Oklahoma’s higher education system at a Thursday State Board of Education meeting.

Walters’ remarks came at the end of the meeting.

"I have great concerns about our state universities, of, are they doing the role that’s properly necessary for our young people? Are they setting up our young people to be successful in the workforce, or are they worried about ideology? Makes me question whether we should continue to be recommending young people go into these universities," said Walters.

And soon after, Republican Reps. Rhonda Baker, Mark McBride and Anthony Moore issued a statement condemning the superintendent’s comments, clarifying he has no authority over universities and colleges - which are overseen by the State Regents. The representatives all chair education-related committees. “We implore the state superintendent to focus on the job he was elected to do, which includes supporting increased outcomes for the children and the educators in our pre-K through 12 classrooms.”

Oklahoma receives a failing grade for lead monitoring

An environmental advocacy group examined lead in schools across America, and it assigned Oklahoma a failing grade on its efforts to block the contaminant.

Environment America Research and Policy Center is a federation of advocacy organizations across the country. It released a report that takes a look at lead policies in schools - such as filter requirements, the quality of plumbing infrastructure and testing frequency.

The report assigned Oklahoma an F grade. It says Oklahoma has no state laws or regulatory requirements to address lead in schools’ drinking water. The state did get partial credit for having a voluntary EPA-funded testing program. States that received high grades have policies in place such as mandatory lead filters on water fountains, testing required in all schools and readily accessible lead-level data.

New poll says Oklahoma voters support pausing executions

A new poll indicates a majority of Oklahoma voters support pausing executions in the state.

State lawmakers and pro-life faith leaders met with the Oklahoma chapter of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty at the State Capitol on Wednesday to call for a moratorium on the practice.

Demetrius Minor, the national manager for the organization, shared new poll data collected by local polling firm Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates which shows 78% of Oklahoma voters support pausing executions in the state.

"I believe that these results say clearly, confidently, and concisely that it is time for the state of Oklahoma to put into place a moratorium for the use of the death penalty," said Minor.

Republican Rep. Kevin McDugle said he does not expect the Legislature to pass a bill instating a moratorium this session and the only other option is for Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue one himself.

Oklahoma Gas And Electric reports profit for 2022

Oklahoma Gas and Electric has announced a profit for 2022. According to The Oklahoman, the utility company had a profit of nearly $440 million dollars last year, an 18% increase over the previous year, despite total operating revenue dropping.

OG&E raised its customers’ bills by nearly $23 per month through four separate increases, though executives made no direct connection between these increases and the company's profits. A spokesperson said most of the increases were due to higher fuel costs and that the company could not profit on fuel purchases.

OG&E attributed its higher profits to increased power sales due to economic growth and more hot days, as well as recouping money on its capital investments.

Red River Rivalry kickoff time

In a recent town hall forum, University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said he has asked SEC officials about moving the annual Oklahoma vs. Texas football game to a later start time. For 14 of the last 16 years, the game has been played at 11a.m. in the midst of the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

“I love the state fair… the game… one of the things I did ask the southeastern conference about, I’d love to move that game to 2:30 p.m. ABC, 2:30 p.m., that would be awesome," said Conte.

While nothing is set in stone regarding any time change, Del Conte confirmed that the Red River Showdown will remain in the Cotton Bowl for at least the next 3 years.

