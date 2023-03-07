AM NewsBrief: March 7, 2023

Voters Head To The Polls For State Question 820

Almost five years ago, voters legalized medical marijuana by approving State Question 788. Now, they’re heading back to the polls today to vote on another referendum. This time on cannabis for recreational adult-use.

Voters will decide if Oklahoma will be the newest state to approve recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older.

The state question would impose a 15% excise tax for recreational customers. It would allow people to have up to one ounce of weed for adult use and grow up to six cannabis plants. It would also expunge some marijuana criminal offenses.

Oklahoma would be the 22nd state to legalize recreational pot. Opponents zero in on that, saying there shouldn’t be a patchwork of state regulations throughout the country.

The state’s cannabis industry has seen rapid development since 2018 - with more than 7,000 growers, 2,800 dispensaries and 369,000 medical marijuana patients.

Polls are open from 7am to 7 pm.

Proposed Changes To The State Medical Licensure Board

Oklahoma lawmakers are deciding who should regulate doctors and their medical licenses: Industry experts or the state’s top elected officials. StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports a bill to shake up the state medical board is garnering some criticism.

Under current law, the state’s physician trade group — the Oklahoma State Medical Association — nominates doctors for the board, and the governor chooses from that list. If governors don’t like the first batch of names, they can request more.

Bartlesville Sen. Julie Daniels argues this gives too much power to the association, and she authored Senate Bill 303 to nix the process. Instead, the governor would directly appoint doctors. The top lawmaker in the House and Senate would get a pick too.

But lawmakers have concerns about inserting politics into medical licensure. So does the president of the state medical association, Dr. David Holden.

"It doesn’t serve the people of Oklahoma. And it doesn’t serve the practice of medicine," said Holden.

The bill has made it out of committee and it’s waiting for a floor vote.

State Question 780 Management Bill

A bill that would specify who will manage and calculate funds accrued from a criminal justice reform initiative approved in 2016 passed the Senate unanimously Monday.

Republican Sen. Roger Thompson’s Senate Bill 844 would put the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in charge of the County Community Safety Investment Fund.

The fund was created following the passage of State Questions 780 and 781 in 2016, which reclassified some drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors and designated the money saved from the reclassification would be used to cover the costs of mental health care services in all 77 counties.

Legislators have not put any money into the fund. Instead, they have appropriated money to individual agencies and programs. If passed, Senate Bill 844 would put the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency in charge of calculating the annual savings from the reclassification and providing a report of the amount awarded to each county.

Sovereignty Exhibit Opens In Tulsa

The Oklahoma Center for the Humanities opened a new exhibit in Tulsa. It’s titled the "Work of Sovereignty" and features Indigenous artists reacting to tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma before and after the US Supreme Court's landmark ruling in the McGirt case.

Muscogee Nation citizen Carly Treece says the exhibit is inspired by 13 counties in Oklahoma that are named after tribal nations-including Muscogee, Cherokee, Caddo and Osage. She says the Work of Sovereignty examines some of the struggles Native people have experienced.

"Our connection to the land to the space here, to the plants to everything...I think that that's highlighted in the show. Not just physically but emotionally, spiritually, that connection goes along with sovereignty I think," said Treece.

One of the 15 Indigenous artists showing their work is Brittney Postoak. She created three pieces for the show-one is a beaded topographical map of her family's allotment in Sand Springs, which was sold without her family's permission. She says sovereignty to her means.

"Maybe someday see. Kind of those things given back to us. You know, those those land rights, the ability to govern ourselves, the ability to make decisions as a nation concerning our land and our people," said Postoak.

The exhibit features established and up and coming artists including Ryan Redcorn, one of the writers who works on Reservation Dogs, singer and songwriters Desi and Cody, mixed media artist Kindra Swafford and Hailey Madden.

The Work of Sovereignty will be up through April 22nd

Norman Principal Sits On School Roof For Fundraiser

A Norman principal sat on the school roof for a good cause. The Norman Transcript reports assistant principal Greg Willis spent yesterday on the roof of Norman High School to help kick off the final week of the school's annual fundraiser, known as Tigerpalooza week.

The event is aimed at raising funds for a different nonprofit in the community each year. This year’s beneficiary is Not Your Average Joe, a coffee shop that employs students and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

The money raised will be used to hire a special education teacher to help train employees to work with those with disabilities.

