AM NewsBrief: March 24, 2023

State Board of Education Adopts New Rules On Sex Education Materials, Student Gender Identity

The State Board of Education unanimously approved a set of new rules at its Thursday board meeting.

One rule would require school personnel to out students to their parents or guardians if they show “material changes” related to a student’s gender — like using different pronouns or names.

Another rule would force schools to pull library materials on sex education if a parent objects to them. Superintendent Ryan Walters presented illustrated pages from several books he says are in schools, though when asked later how prevalent they were, he didn’t give a number:

"So you know, I think if it’s in one school library, if it’s in one classroom, it’s too much," Walters said.

Walters also announced the creation of an online portal to file complaints about materials in schools, called “Parent Watch.”

This all comes after Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a non-binding opinion that the Board does not have the authority to create rules without direction from the legislature. It’s unclear if a formal opinion will be released.

Grand Jury Releases Report On Oklahoma County Detention Center, Jail Trust

Oklahoma's Multicounty Grand Jury is recommending the Oklahoma County Jail Trust dissolve and return administration of the beleaguered detention center it oversees to the Sheriff's Office.

The recommendation is based on dozens of interviews and a review of evidence of poor administration at the facility.

Investigators found the building in disrepair. Additionally, there are concerns about the 37 people who have become gravely ill or died while detained there since July of 2020.

In order for the trust to be terminated, a majority of members must vote to dissolve it. Then the dissolution would need to be approved by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Bill To Get Maternal Deaths Reported Faster

Oklahoma lawmakers are working to get maternal deaths reported more quickly. The hope is better information on the state’s high maternal mortality rate.

Oklahoma health providers have to report maternal deaths to the medical examiner, but there’s not a clear time frame in the law. House Bill 2152 would create one: 72 hours.

Dr. Angela Hawkins is an OB-GYN who works with the state’s maternal mortality review board. She says in some cases the death is reported after a funeral.

"We could have looked to see if they had an enlarged heart or some other risk factor, but then it’s already too late. It gives the medical examiner time to decide if they feel like an autopsy needs to be done," Hawkins said.

The bill also requires deaths within one year of delivery to be reported. Patients can die weeks or months after birth because of complications.

Weed Growing Regulations Advance Through Oklahoma Legislature

Since Oklahoma voters rejected recreational cannabis earlier this month, the state legislature has advanced several bills to further regulate the medical cannabis industry.

House Bill 2095 would allow the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to inspect grow facilities without warning and work with law enforcement agencies on enforcing cannabis regulations. It would further extend a moratorium on new grow licenses into 2026.

Senate Bill 913, would require cannabis growers to purchase a $50,000 bond from the state to work as a security deposit. If the grower abandons their property, violates a law or loses their license, that money will be used to restore the property and correct environmental damage.

Other bills would require proof of land ownership for grow licenses, allow the OMMA to revoke a grower’s license if their operation damages the environment, and make it illegal to grow cannabis within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

All the bills have been approved by their chamber of origin and are moving through the legislative process.

