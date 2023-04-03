AM NewsBrief: April 3, 2023

Oklahoma Wildfires Injures 32, Destroys Dozens of Homes

Oklahomans should continue to be on the lookout for wildfires across the state early this week.

Friday and over the weekend, 97 wildfires blazed in various parts of Oklahoma. Many were knocked down by firefighters quickly, but crews are continuing to mop up hotspots.

At least 40 homes were destroyed by fires in Logan, Oklahoma and Washington Counties.

State health officials report 32 injuries related to the fires, fire weather and high wind.

High winds with little no rain chances in the forecast means more blazes could be likely across the state at least into Tuesday.

Ongoing Drought Conditions Spell Trouble For Wheat Crop

As we start April, drought continues to grip nearly half of the state. The extremely dry conditions are causing alarm for wheat farmers.

Divide the state down the I-44 corridor and you’ve got the latest drought monitor map. All areas east of I-44 are considered drought free, but just to the west conditions deteriorate quickly.

Western Oklahoma is known for wheat production, and some Ag officials are already sounding the alarm about this year’s crop. Richard Metscher with Farmers Cooperative of Western Oklahoma told the Clinton Daily News that producers are just hoping they can get some rain soon. Metscher said last year’s harvest was one of the worst he saw in years, and he's hoping this year won’t be a repeat of last year.

There could be some relief on the way. According to the Climate Prediction Center’s 6-10 day outlook, rain chances are leaning above normal for that part of the state.

Oklahoma Gun Legislation

The tragic school shooting in Nashville last week is putting a spotlight on what the Oklahoma Legislature is doing to ensure such a thing doesn’t happen here. And there are plenty of gun-related bills. The House is going with the idea that schools need more teachers with guns.

"Now the House took another approach: The 'good guy with a gun' approach. It passed House Bill 2139, which permits local school boards to authorize school personnel, such as teachers who have a concealed-carry permit, to carry handguns on school property," said Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashely.

On the Senate side, there are bills to require districts to conduct risk assessments of their campuses, provide grants for increased security, and mandate local law enforcement to participate in security drills at schools in their areas. Other gun-related bills would allow guns to be carried on boats, and lower the age requirement for purchasing a firearm from 21 to 18.

Dozens Gather For Transgender Day of Visibility At OKC's Factory Obscura

Dozens of people celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility at Factory Obscura in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Attendees enjoyed the Mix-Tape immersive art experience, watched drag performances, and heard speeches from Kelley Blair, the CEO of the Diversity Center of Oklahoma and Democratic Representative Mauree Turner, the country’s first openly non-binary state lawmaker.

Turner spoke to supporters in attendance and said they hope people continue to show up when the party's over.

"The hope is that you’re not just sitting back and watching us put our necks and our bodies on the line day after day to survive a state like Oklahoma, but you’re actually saying, 'how do I put my neck, my body on the line for the community that I care about,'" said Turner.

The event was held in collaboration with Freedom Oklahoma, the OKC Pride Alliance, and the ACLU of Oklahoma.

