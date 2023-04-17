AM NewsBrief: April 17, 2023

Marijuana Legislation Update

Last week, Oklahoma lawmakers pushed through several bills related to marijuana.

Lawmakers continue tinkering with Oklahoma’s medical marijuana laws. Measures that would limit THC levels in products, monitor cannabis growers water and power usage - and authorize a quality assurance lab - are still alive.

Even after Oklahomans voted down recreational marijuana last month, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says he wants to proceed cautiously.

“You don't want to overreact on a state question going down. But you do see that there's a will to make modifications to make the industry safer and more responsive," said Treat.

Bills are now being considered on chamber floors before potentially heading to the Governor’s desk.

Tribal Regalia Bill

A bill that would allow Native students to wear tribal regalia at high school graduations and other ceremonies is one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 429 would ensure students in public and charter schools are allowed to wear tribal regalia at graduation. It's on its way to the house floor for a vote.

The ACLU of Oklahoma advocated for the bill after hearing from several students about the importance of wearing their tribal regalia. Some schools say that if they allowed Native students an exception to the dress code-then they would have to do it for everyone. The ACLU asks what's the problem with that?

If the bill passes and is signed into law by the Governor, it would go into effect July 1.

Capitol Insider Preview

Last week, we reported that State Superintendent Ryan Walters lost his spot on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet as Education Secretary. It’s not because of any particular policy disagreement, but due to concern over Walters serving in both positions at once. Quorum Call’s Tyler Talley explains the opinion from Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

"Oklahoma prohibits state officers and deputies from simultaneously holding another state office or serving as the deputy of any other state office. There are exemptions, but Drummond said none of them apply to the secretary of education or state superintendent," said Talley.

You can hear more of that conversation from the latest edition of Capitol Insider online at KGOU.org.

OU Women's Gym National Champs

The OU women’s gymnastics team is the national champion once again.

Florida, Utah, and LSU just couldn’t hold up against the Sooners. Fifth year senior Olivia Trautman’s amazing performance on the vault was key, and ESPN talked with her after the result was announced.

"Your coaches told us you wanted it to end in a certain way — your career, of course. Was it worth it?," said an ESPN interviewer.

"It was definitely worth it. Natty champs, baby!," said Trautman.

Coach K.J. Kindler called the team’s performance absolutely incredible — and perhaps spurred by one of her assistant coaches going into labor and giving birth earlier in the day Saturday.

