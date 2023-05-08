AM NewsBrief: May 8, 2023

U.S. Supreme Court Halts Richard Glossip’s Execution

Death row inmate Richard Glossip’s execution has been stayed again, this time by the U.S. Supreme Court. The decision comes less than two weeks away from Glossip's execution date.

The Supreme Court granted Richard Glossip’s application for stay of execution on Friday.

Glossip filed the application following the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board’s split vote at his clemency hearing late last month, which resulted in no recommendation for clemency.

Glossip was given the death penalty after being convicted of the 1997 murder-for-hire of Barry Van Treese. However, recent investigations have found evidence which calls Glossip’s guilt into question.

Glossip has received an unprecedented amount of support from Oklahoma lawmakers and officials, including Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who supported both his application for clemency and for stay of execution.

The Supreme Court’s order stays the execution pending existing petitions from Glossip.

AG Investigation Into McCurtain County Sheriff

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has requested that the OSBI expand its investigation into McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, following allegations of racist remarks and a murder plot on journalists.

In a letter from the AG, the investigation revealed evidence of wrongdoing, and includes eight potential grounds for removal.

Community members and Gov. Kevin Stitt have called for the Sheriff's resignation, but he has refused to step down, claiming that the audio recording was altered.

Tribal Nations Call for Veto Override of Regalia Bill

Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would've allowed Native students the right to wear tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies. Tribal and national leaders are calling for an override of his veto.

Five tribal nations including the Osage Nation and the Quapaw Tribe have called for an override of Stitt's veto of the tribal regalia bill-which had bipartisan support from Oklahoma lawmakers.

Other national organizations are joining them. In a press release, the Native American Rights Fund says the veto sends a message to Native students that they, "must choose between their culture and religious freedoms and celebrating their achievements."

Stitt has vetoed several bills that support tribal nations in the state. That includes SB 267 which would have added Native health experts to the Advancement of Wellness Advisory council and HB 2820, which would have improved coordination between state, tribal and federal officials when monitoring sex offenders.

It’s unclear if lawmakers will override the vetoes. The legislative session will end this month.

Recent Rain Helps Oklahoma Drought

Drought still persists across northwestern Oklahoma, but recent soaking rain has helped put a dent in the dry conditions.

Areas experiencing the two highest levels of drought decreased by about ten percent, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report. But State Climatologist Gary McManus says there’s still a way to go.

"It’s not just the northwest, most of the state has bigger deficits over the last 365 days. Remember, we had that horrible flash drought last summer. The deficits really built during that time frame, and we don’t get out of those quickly. We do need repeated rainfall events like we’ve seen over the last few weeks," said McManus.

And we may see that. McManus says the precipitation outlook is leaning above normal. He says that’s significant considering this is our wettest time of the year, and the last few years have favored dryer conditions.

"So just getting that equal odds for above, below or near normal precipitation. I think that’s a win for itself, "McManus said.

McManus says we’ve now come out of the La Nina weather pattern and are now in what are considered neutral conditions, which hopefully will continue to bring more drought relief.

OU Board of Regents Approves Move To SEC

The University of Oklahoma has finalized its departure from the Big 12 Conference. OU will officially join the SEC on July 1, 2024.

The OU Board of Regents approved the move Friday, with university leaders saying it was a "great decision" for everyone involved.

The move solidifies OU's early arrival to the S-E-C by one year. While the move will cost OU $40 million in TV rights with the Big 12, school leaders say they're optimistic about the opportunities the SEC will bring.

