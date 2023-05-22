AM NewsBrief: May 22, 2023

Final Education Budget Package Update

The long-awaited education budget worth $785 million has passed through the legislature and now sits on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk, where he’s expected to sign it. StateImpact’s Beth Wallis sums up what will change for Oklahoma schools next year if he does.

Teachers would get more employment benefits: a $3,000-$6,000 raise, depending on years of experience, and guaranteed six weeks of paid maternity leave.

Needy schools could see a boost too — $125 million would go to the state’s Redbud Fund, which helps districts with lower local property taxes with buildings and infrastructure.

$214 million would also be added to the school funding formula to be used for certain things that largely affect rural schools, like transportation.

All public schools regardless of size would get about $96,000 over three years to put toward safety and security, like adding school resource officers or upgrading security systems. Schools will also have access to a literacy instructional team stationed around the state to help schools meet reading proficiency goals.

And lastly, a controversial bill that has been held for leverage in funding negotiations was finally released to the governor Friday — and that’s the voucher-like tax credit bill that would allow public dollars to pay for private schools and homeschooling.

State Budget Heads Legislative Agenda For Last Week Of Regular Session

It’s the final week of the legislative session, and with an agreement on education funding, lawmakers can turn their attention to the larger state budget.

During the latest edition of Capitol Insider on KGOU, Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley lays out how the process is expected to go, and why it’s taking place during a concurrent, special session.

"With the budget bills being considered in special session, lawmakers can come back in June to override any budget bill vetoes Stitt issues," said Ashley. "And their plan appears to be to come back, probably one day in June, for just that purpose."

Ashley also says to be prepared for possible surprises and shake-ups as adjournment nears.

Hear the full conversation on Capitol Insider at KGOU.org and subscribe to the Capitol Insider podcast.

ODOC Lockdown Following Stabbing

All Oklahoma correctional facilities were put on lockdown over the weekend following a stabbing incident.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections implemented a statewide lockdown of all correctional facilities on Friday of last week following an inmate-on-inmate stabbing at the Dick Conner Correctional Center, which is a medium security men’s prison in Hominy. All visitation is canceled at least through Monday.

The department also issued a statewide lockdown in 2021 following multiple inmate injuries from what authorities described as gang-related attacks. The Dick Conner Correctional Center was one of six prisons where the attacks occurred.

Mexican Consulate Opens In Oklahoma City With Ceremony

State and national officials celebrated the grand opening of the Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City with an inauguration ceremony Saturday.

The consulate is in Film Row in downtown OKC and has been a work in progress with the Mexican government.

The ceremony featured music, food and local vendors. Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma was in attendance.

"Today is a party day here in Oklahoma because we're opening the consulate of Mexico, which will serve a community of almost half a million people," said Moctezuma.

Previously, citizens of Mexico living in Oklahoma had to travel out of state to receive consular services.

Gov. Kevin Stitt praised the efforts of Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt in bringing the consulate to OKC.

Driver's Permit For Farm Kids

Farm kids in Oklahoma as young as 14 can apply for a special driver’s license later this year. Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed the farm permit into law.

House Bill 1962 allows 14 year-olds who live or work on a farm to apply for a Class D driver's license – but only drive under certain conditions.

The permit allows the teens to drive a car to and from farm related work. It also allows teens that live on a farm to drive to and from school on the most direct route from their home.

Teens under 16 will also be able to drive cars anywhere – except on an interstate or turnpike – as long as a licensed driver is sitting in the passenger seat, similar to an Oklahoma learner’s permit.

Other states like Kansas have similar restricted licenses like the one Gov. Stitt signed off on. The new law goes into effect Nov. 1.

