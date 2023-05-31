AM NewsBrief: May 31, 2023

OKSDE Lawsuit

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters is facing legal challenges for a whistleblower trap set for State Department employees. The suit was filed by an employee who was terminated for sharing information to the Attorney General and a state representative.

According to the filing, Matthew Colwell was working as the Program Manager of School Success since January. That was, until Friday, when Walters’ chief policy advisor, Matt Langston, sent out an email threatening employees with termination if they were found to have leaked information to the press.

Langston later posted on Twitter the email had been a ruse — different versions were sent to employees to track who leaked them.

Colwell’s attorney argues for two counts against Langston and Walters: that the email had a chilling effect on employees exercising First Amendment rights and it unlawfully violated Colwell’s First Amendment rights; and that Colwell was terminated in a manner described as, “willful, malicious or, at the least, in reckless disregard of the Plaintiff’s federally protected rights.”

More employment-related lawsuits against the department are likely on the way.

Oklahoma Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Upgrade NWS Radio Service

Oklahoma lawmakers are focusing on weather-related legislation during the ongoing storm season.

KOCO reports Congresswoman Stephanie Bice leading efforts to enhance storm warning radio infrastructure. Bice has introduced the NOAA Weather Radio Modernization Act, a bill that aims to upgrade the existing national weather radio technology.

"It was almost three decades ago, in the late ’90s, that the NWR network received its last upgrade," Bice said.

The bill seeks to address the limitations of storm sirens, which Bice says have a limited range of about two miles, leaving rural communities vulnerable if they are not within earshot of the sirens or have poor cell service.

The proposed legislation includes the installation of additional broadcast equipment to extend the reach of the NOAA Weather radio signal, as well as software upgrades.

The bill was recently assigned to a committee for further consideration.

Guthrie City Pool Closed This Summer Due To Drought

Guthrie’s only city pool will stay closed for the summer due to the effects of the ongoing drought.

Due to a combination of low lake levels and the ongoing drought, Guthrie city officials say opening the community pool would have strained the city’s water supply. The city gets its water from Liberty and Guthrie Lakes.

The pool requires more than 200,000 gallons of water to be filled, and another 40,000 gallons a day to maintain the pool's water levels.

Officials say they are exploring partnerships with nearby community pools as an alternative way to keep cool this summer.

The city says it will keep both its splash pads open on the weekends and will consider opening them up on more days if the lakes’ water levels rise.

Oklahoma City Plans To Address Potholes

Oklahoma City plans to aggressively tackle potholes this year as part of the Better Streets Safer City Program.

During the city council meeting Tuesday, city leaders said over 140 miles of streets are set to be resurfaced, and around 60,000 potholes will be fixed this year.

With allocated funds running low, the City will use bonds to continue repairs.

