AM NewsBrief: June 29, 2023

Teen Vaping Rates

Oklahoma high schoolers are vaping at rates higher than their peers in other states as e-cigarette sales increase across the U.S.

One in five Oklahoman high schoolers vape regularly. However, that number has decreased since 2019. Overall, about 10% of Oklahomans were vaping in 2020.

A CDC report says young people in the U.S. are more likely to use e-cigarettes than adults.

In an attempt to slow the rate of teens who do smoke, the FDA started a policy increasing enforcement against unauthorized fruit and mint flavored cigarettes. The agency says the flavors appeal to children.

Flavored disposable vapes are the most common e-cigarette among middle and high school students.

Tulsa Vs. Hooper Case

The City of Tulsa was arguing that it should have the ability to prosecute Native Americans in the wake of the McGirt decision because of a pre-statehood law. OPMX’s Allison Herrera reports the 10th circuit court of appeals rejected the city’s argument Wednesday.

In 2018 Justin Hooper, a Choctaw citizen was fined $150 for speeding and he paid that. But after the 2020 landmark US Supreme Court decision in McGirt v Oklahoma-he challenged it and said he was not tried in the right court because he was caught speeding within the Muscogee Reservation reservation.

The City of Tulsa says it could prosecute him because of a pre statehood law that gave them potential jurisdiction.

The 10th circuit court of appeals in Denver rejected that argument.

Cherokee Nation attorney general Sara Hill filed an amicus brief in the case.

"The Laws that were set up for a very specific time to handle a very specific circumstance, and that those ended that circumstance ended at statehood. And and so did this authority that Tulsa is attempting to rely on here," said Hill.

The City of Tulsa says it's reviewing the opinion and evaluating next steps.

Summer Cookout Prices Slightly Cheaper This Year

Celebrating the Fourth of July with an outdoor barbeque is cheaper than last year, but not by much. That’s according to a new survey done by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Oklahomans can expect to spend about $67 to feed ten people at this year’s summer cookouts, which is down 3% from last year’s record highs. But food costs are still 14% higher than just two years ago.

Roger Cryan is the American Farm Bureau’s Chief Economist. He says the organization’s survey shows food like beef, hamburger buns and potato salad saw price increases.

“Factors that impacted some of the increases included drought across the Midwest, which increased the cost of feed for cattle, and it drove up the price of ground beef. Poor weather also led to a smaller potato crop this year and overall inflation is driving up the cost of processed foods like hamburger buns," said Cryan.

Meanwhile, the survey found drops in the cost of chicken breasts, lemonade and cookies.

Firework Health Safety

The Fourth of July brings celebration, fireworks, and an increased risk for injury.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says, the vast majority of firework-related injuries occur during summer months. But there are many precautions people can take to avoid them.

If you’re planning on setting off fireworks yourself, first ensure that they are legal where you live. Then, take safety measures. Never stand directly above a firework, and be sure to move away from the firework after lighting it. Wear protective eyewear.

Fireworks can be dangerous. Last year, a firework malfunctioned and hurt three people who were viewing a public display in Scissortail Park, so keep a safe distance away. Also, keep fireworks away from kids. Avoid setting off fireworks while using drugs or alcohol.

If injured by a firework, call 911 and seek medical help.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief

