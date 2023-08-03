AM NewsBrief: Aug. 3, 2023

New OTA PlatePay System Unable To Recognize Tribal Tags

Gov. Kevin Stitt claims that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is losing toll money on vehicles with tribal tags.

Stitt says the state has lost $4.7 million because the Turnpike Authority can’t read tribal license plates.

"They're not in our system. That means they're driving on our turnpikes without paying the toll that everybody else does," Stitt said.

OTA Deputy Director Joe Echelle says it’s true the OTA has missed out on tolls from vehicles with tribal tags. But that’s unrelated to compact negotiations.

It’s a problem with Oklahoma’s new cashless tolling system, which scans license plates, looks up registration information and mails the driver a bill. It can’t do that for temporary paper tags, plates from a few other states and some tribal tags.

"We're going to be working with the local tribes to try to come up with a process," Echelle said.

In the meantime, drivers can register their tribal or temp tag online so PlatePay will work.

Oklahoma County Jail Seeks Bids

Oklahoma County is reopening its search for land to use for a new jail.

The county says it needs between 40 and 80 acres for the construction of the new facility.

Sealed bid proposals will be accepted until Aug. 23.

Last summer, Oklahoma County voters approved a $260 million bond package to build a new jail.

The current jail had repeated health and safety violations in recent years.

OKC Nature Preserve Project

A historic community in North East Oklahoma City will one day be the city’s newest nature preserve.

A new nature preserve is taking shape in the heart of Oklahoma City. Located on 133 acres of wooded land near Northeast 50th Street and Lincoln Boulevard, Red Ridge sits at the north entrance of our state’s Capitol corridor.

The Kirkpatrick Family Fund won an $11 million bid to purchase the tract of land. The foundation told KFOR it plans to make the site an urban study center.

The foundation’s plans include a library, outdoor classrooms, and restoring the Mediterranean-style main house. The surrounding green space could include community vegetable gardens and perhaps outdoor sculptures.

State Treasurer Provides Update On 'Blacklisted' Companies

State Treasurer Todd Russ is preparing to walk back part of his so-called blacklist of more than a dozen financial companies.

Earlier this year, Russ put out a list of 13 financial services companies he called "woke", for their policies related to investing in the oil and gas industry. The list includes heavy hitters like BlackRock, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

A 2022 law – that Russ voted for as a state representative – says that state entities can’t work with companies that boycott the oil and gas industry.

Now, Russ is walking back on some of that - saying there will be exemptions for the bans for pension systems using companies accused of boycotting the fossil fuel industry.

The Frontier reports that in a tense meeting, he told executives about these exemptions—after asking journalists and attorneys to leave the room.

Russ is expected to issue a revised list of financial institutions accused of boycotting at the end of the month that may no longer include some of the companies.

ECU Former Student Scholarship

Going to college is hard, and finishing college is even harder. A new program offered by East Central University aims to help get students back on track to graduating.

ECU is rolling out a new scholarship program to help former ECU students who didn’t complete their degrees. The university is offering $1,000 to students who re-enroll there, regardless of how long they’ve been away from the university.

There are some stipulations: students must reside in Oklahoma, be eligible to re-enroll without any academic or administrative restrictions, did not attend ECU within the last six months, and they must enroll as a full-time undergraduate or graduate student.

In a statement, university president Wendell Godwin says ECU believes that everyone deserves a second chance to pursue their education, and hopes the scholarship will provide some encouragement and assistance to make that happen. To apply, visit ECU’s website or contact the university by phone. The deadline for applications is Aug.10.

