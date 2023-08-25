AM NewsBrief: Aug. 25, 2023

Tulsa Public Schools Will Keep Local Control, Accreditation

Tulsa Public Schools will stay under local control after Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting. Despite predictions the district would be taken over by the state, TPS was actually upgraded in its accreditation status.

Tulsa Public Schools is now accredited with three deficiencies — an upgrade from its former status decided last year, when it was downgraded for allegedly violating a law that prohibits certain conversations on race and gender.

The deficiencies are: submitting untimely reports, violating state codes on financial accounting and a lack of financial transparency to school board members.

The district must now present a monthly in-person review with three focuses: professional development over the science of reading, a corrective action plan for TPS schools with a F rating on the state school report card, and executing a plan to control against embezzlement - an issue at the heart of a current criminal investigation.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters warned the district the options to pull accreditation or initiate a state takeover are still on the table if he doesn’t feel TPS has improved enough:

"I’m willing to do anything to turn the school around. I would advise Tulsa Public Schools, their leadership - do not test me," said Walters.

The move comes a day after the TPS board voted for a mutual separation from Superintendent Deborah Gist, who announced she would step down in the hopes of staving off a state takeover

Record Electric Demand For Southwest Power Pool

As Oklahoma and surrounding states have sweltered this week, the regional power grid saw record-breaking usage.

Southwest Power Pool oversees the electric grid shared by Oklahoma and 14 other states in the central U.S. On Monday, it reported the highest electricity demand it’s ever seen. That power use peaked around 4:30 p.m., as air conditioners strained to keep people cool during the hottest part of the day.

In response to the high demand, the power pool officials issued a Conservative Operations Advisory through Friday evening. Carson Cunningham with OG&E says Oklahomans aren’t at risk of overburdening the grid at this time.

"It's important to note that there are no public calls for conservation at this time. Folks can go about their day. It's just they're continuing to monitor the situation," said Cunningham.

According to Cunningham, Oklahoma’s electric grid is built to weather these high temperatures. But he recommends using ceiling fans to take some strain off your AC and limiting high-energy appliance use during the hot afternoon hours.

Extreme Heat Increases Drought, Fire Danger

Extreme heat and no rain have resulted in drought quickly making a comeback.

Drought has more than doubled in just a month. The most significant increase is south of Interstate-40.

State Climatologist Gary McManus says south central Oklahoma is the 2nd driest it’s been in more than a century.

The lack of rain and extreme heat is leading to a flash drought situation.

Fire danger has also increased dramatically in southern and southwestern Oklahoma.

McManus says a lot of vegetation has died or gone dormant in that region of the state.

There is a chance for some rain early next week as a cold front moves in, however, McManus says it doesn’t appear to be drought-busting moisture. But it will give us a break from the heat--dropping highs back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Bartlesville Company Breaks Ground On Cobalt, Nickel Refinery In Lawton

The metals refinery startup, Westwin Elements, is building the nation’s first cobalt and nickel refinery in Lawton. The Bartlesville-based company is set to start building no later than October.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, and principal investor of Westwin Elements Dennis Muelinburg, broke ground on the refinery on Tuesday, calling it a matter of national security..

This comes at a time when, according to the International Energy Agency, The Democratic Republic of the Congo and China are responsible for 70% and 60% of global production of nickel and cobalt.

Currently, the Biden Administration is fast-tracking domestic mines and refineries as it pushes for a shift from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy. According to NPR, last October, the first cobalt mine in the U.S. broke ground in Idaho.

Cobalt is necessary for the production of electric vehicle batteries. Nickel, on the other hand, is used for jet engines and other military equipment. Both are used to make cell phones, computers, and other electronics.

OKC Mayor David Holt To Speak At March Of Washington

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will speak to thousands on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Saturday for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

The event marks 60 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

Holt announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he had been invited to speak at the event and is honored to represent OKC and mayors.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Holt emphasized the ongoing fight for equality, and ensured civil rights activist Clara Luper’s name would be mentioned.

The commemorative event will broadcast live on C-SPAN at 10 a.m. central time.

