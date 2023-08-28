AM NewsBrief: Aug, 28, 2023

Shooting At High School Football Game Leaves 1 Dead, Others Injured

A high school football game in Oklahoma ended with gunshots Friday night. The shooting that left a 16-year-old dead and two others injured.

Two additional people were injured in the chaos as the crowd scattered Friday night when shots were fired at the game in Choctaw between that school and Del City.

As of late Sunday, authorities have not announced any arrests.

The 16-year-old who was killed was a student at Midwest City High School, according to Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb, who in a statement says children who were in attendance of the game experienced something that none of us should ever have to see or hear.

A Del City police officer who was working security for the game discharged their weapon during the incident. Two guns and eight rounds were recovered at the scene.

Mid-Del school officials say all campuses will be closed to visitors this week out of an abundance of caution. The school district is increasing police presence along with councilors for students and staff.

Oklahoma City Mapping Lead In Water Lines

Oklahoma City is working to map out which neighborhoods are most at risk for having lead water service lines. Residents will receive a postcard if their home is part of the survey.

Lead pipes can be dangerous, and not just in a game of Clue.

Public water supplies make sure there’s not too much lead in the drinking water that leaves their treatment plant. But if that water later travels through a corroded lead pipe between the city’s main line and a home or business, it can pick up lead contamination.

Service lines are the largest source of lead in drinking water. Today, they’re usually made with plastic or copper, but the older ones might be lead, cast iron or galvanized steel. The Environmental Protection Agency is requiring all public water supplies to inventory service lines before October of next year so they can target replacement projects.

OKC’s inventory will look at 8,500 homes built before 1987. If your home has been chosen, it doesn’t necessarily mean you have lead pipes, but it does mean a city contractor will dig two 8” holes in your yard near the water meter to check. They’ll repair the holes and publish a replacement plan before the EPA’s deadline.

Ottawa County Jail Death Award

The family of a man who died in the Ottawa County jail in 2015 was awarded $33 million in damages last week.

After an eight-day trial in Tulsa federal court, a civil jury found the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office violated the constitutional rights of Terral Brooks Ellis II when a nurse refused to give him medical care while he was held at the county jail in 2015 after surrendering to authorities on a DUI warrant.

Ellis complained of multiple symptoms including leg numbness and respiratory issues during his 10 days at the county jail. Audio from the jail recorded a nurse telling Ellis there was nothing wrong with him on the morning of October 22. Later that day, he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The state medical examiner found he died of septic shock from pneumonia. He was 26 years old.

In a statement, the Ellis family said the award will be used to care for Ellis’s son, who was four years old when his father died.

Affordable Housing Report Findings

Rising rent and a lack of housing development are slowing growth throughout Oklahoma. That’s a key finding of the Oklahoma Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency in a new report on affordable housing in the state.

Between 2021 and 2022,Oklahoma ranked 10th in domestic migration to the state - and it is now the 28th most populous in the country. In that time frame though, housing availability barely grew.

The legislature’s fiscal transparency office found state resources used in Oklahoma’s Housing Finance Agency aren’t having the impact they could thanks to market conditions. Legislative analyst's find rising rents and a lack of housing development are quote “blunting the impact” of the agency’s programs.

It also finds that as Oklahoma grows thanks to new workforce programs, housing availability continues not to grow with it – especially in the short term.

A new needs assessment from the agency is underway, projected to be completed by late 2024. The report is designed to give lawmakers a framework for issues at hand as they prepare for next year’s session.

