AM NewsBrief: Oct. 6, 2023

State Budget Transparency

Not a lot was accomplished during Oklahoma's one-day special session. But, lawmakers made at least one commitment.

Though the special session was short on policies, there could be something to come out of it: a pledge by lawmakers to be more transparent about how Oklahoma's budget is formed.

The legislature has long drawn criticism for shaping its budget behind closed doors then- rapidly rubber-stamping it.

But in their war of words during the one-day special session, Gov. Kevin Stitt, House and Senate leaders all agreed on one thing - increasing transparency of tax dollars.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat told reporters it's important for all sides to work together.

"Transparency in and of itself has value." said Treat.

What the process for transparency ultimately looks like remains to be seen.

1921 Race Riot Commission Meeting

The report from Oklahoma’s 1921 Race Riot Commission was the focus of a committee meeting at the capitol Thursday.

The Oklahoma House General Government Committee met to discuss Rep. Regina Goodwin’s interim study on the massacre.

Eric Miller, a law professor at Loyola University Law School, says the state’s report is unfinished.

"The report identified 118 survivors. The reparations coordinating committee legal team discovered another 32 survivors before filing an original complaint, and as we heard, added more over the course of the litigation." said Miller.

Miller also presented evidence that alleged the Oklahoma National Guard were complicit in some killings during the massacre.

Three of the original commissioners of the report attended the meeting to endorse reparations for descendants and the remaining three survivors.

OTC Rules On Parental Choice Tax Credit

After being passed this legislative session, the new private school tax credit program is getting some guidelines. The Oklahoma Tax Commission proposed its rules for the new program and opened public comment.

The new program would provide refundable tax credits for students enrolled in private school and homeschool. Depending on income, the state will reimburse $5,000-7,500 per student at a private school, or $1000 to homeschooled students.

The OTC’s guidelines outline how the nuts and bolts would work: families apply for the credits separately from filing income taxes, and they can’t claim the credit on their income tax return. The commission sends a check to the school, which deposits it to cover the student’s tuition. But, the rule doesn’t say what happens to leftover money if the family owes less than the amount on the check.

The OTC is asking for families earning under $150,000 a year to submit applications in December and January. Those will be prioritized, and then after the window closes, the commission will take applications from higher-earning families until a specified cap is met.

The tax commission website explains how to submit comments, which will be taken until Oct. 12.

Oklahoma City Celebrates Opening Of New Fire Station

Oklahoma City’s newest fire station at SW 59th and Cimarron Rd. is now in operation.

City and fire officials celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 38 on Thursday. Until now, the Oklahoma City Fire Department had been relying on surrounding communities to help service that area.

The station has new technology and features throughout.

Fire Station 38 has been 16 years in the making. It’s construction was funded by a bond project passed back in 2007.

