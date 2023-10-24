AM NewsBrief: Oct. 24, 2023

Governor Appoints New Members To State Board of Education

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed two new members to the State Board of Education, filling the remaining vacancies on the board.

Zach Archer is the current vice president of the Hammon Public School Board and the managing director at Great Plains Investment Services.

Archer will serve as the board’s at-large member, which means he doesn’t represent a specific district.

Stitt also appointed Alex Gray, a managing partner at strategic advisory firm American Global Strategies.

He also serves in senior positions at several other foreign policy research organizations. He will represent District 5 in Central Oklahoma.

Gray also sits on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee Foundation, which describes itself as “Restoring the Biblical foundations of Western civilization, working to redeem the minds of the next generation.”

He also chairs the “Oklahoma China Readiness Working Group” at conservative think-tank Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.

Gray was also a staff member in former President Trump’s White House.

The next state board meeting is Thursday.

Lawmakers Discuss Decline In Turkey Population

Lawmakers are looking at ways to increase the state’s turkey population.

The Senate Tourism and Wildlife Committee heard from experts Monday about why Oklahoma has seen a significant decline of wild turkeys.

While this isn't the first time the state has seen a decline, it can be concerning for hunters in rural Oklahoma.

Recommendations include maintaining and supporting Wildlife Management Areas, helping landowners protect the turkey habitat and better managing predator populations.

Tulsa Designated As Technology Hub

Tulsa is now officially recognized by the federal government as a technology hub — and the local tech sector is looking at money tied to the designation.

A tech hub is acknowledged by the federal government as a region with a plan to enhance its tech sector and become a global leader over the next decade. Members of the city’s tech industry are now eligible to apply for up to $75 million in federal grant money.

Tyrance Billingsley of Black Tech Street said Tulsa’s tech sector was one of 31 regions chosen from more than 400 that applied to compete for the federal money.

"Different cities and regions will apply for, essentially, funding to help build out their tech hub, the regional tech hub. So we had to pick specific areas," said Billingsley.

Billingsley said he and others in Tulsa’s tech sector want to build out systems related to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and advanced mobility. Stakeholders may be able to meet those goals with the $75 million up for grabs.

The second round of applications for the tech hubs are due at the end of February.

Cherokee Nation Donates Traffic Ticket Revenue

Cherokee Nation will donate traffic ticket revenue it collects in Stilwell to the city.

The Cherokee Nation has signed an agreement with the City of Stilwell, marking the 30th municipality within the Cherokee Nation Reservation to do so.

Under this agreement, the City of Stilwell will collect fines from traffic tickets issued to tribal citizens but will keep all but $30 to go to the Cherokee Nation. The agreement serves as recognition and exchange for the policing and administrative services provided by the municipality in the enforcement of traffic laws within Cherokee boundaries.

The motivation behind these agreements is to ensure municipalities do not lose funding sources following the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt ruling and the 10th Circuit's recent Hooper decision.

The agreements aim to make the process more efficient and are designed to better fund public safety.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

