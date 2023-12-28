AM NewsBrief: Dec. 28, 2023

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Mulling New Special Session On Tax Cuts

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is mulling over a special session for tax cuts in early 2024.

Stitt wants to see lawmakers approve a 0.25% personal income tax reduction before the regular legislative session begins on Feb. 5.

The governor touted projections showing the state could have about $458 million more in recurring revenue to spend next year. However, Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson urged caution, saying budget figures need to be further analyzed before deciding on a special session. This follows a previous attempt in October that faced challenges when the Senate adjourned abruptly due to the governor's refusal to address questions on proposed tax cuts.

ACLU Calls On Shawnee To Repeal 'No Sit, No Lie' Ordinance, Avoid Litigation

The ACLU of Oklahoma has called on Shawnee to repeal its recently passed "No Sit, No Lie" ordinance, deeming it a First Amendment violation.

In a letter to city officials, the ACLU argued that individuals have the right to use public spaces for speech and solicitation, urging Shawnee to avoid potential litigation.

The letter referenced a past case where Oklahoma City faced over $1 million in fees after losing a similar lawsuit.

The Shawnee City Manager is reviewing the case law and preparing a response to the ACLU's concerns.+

Norman Christmas Bird Count

The annual Christmas Bird Count continues into the New Year. This project allows U.S. bird enthusiasts to help conservationists keep up with bird populations.

The Oklahoma Department of Conservation says the bird count is important for monitoring tallgrass prairie birds in the state. Department biologist Mark Mowery encourages those at home to participate in the count.

"And so one way to kind of begin that participation process is just to volunteer as a feeder watcher and watch birds in your yard for a few hours." Mowery said.

The Norman bird count takes place New Years Eve, from dawn until dusk.

You can learn more about how to participate in the count at audubon.org.

College Bowl Games

College football bowl season is heating up, and though OU and OSU didn’t make it to the major New Year's Day bowls, they are in action this week.

The Texas bowl saw Oklahoma State defeat Texas A&M 31–23 Wednesday night.

Tonight, it’s the Sooners’ turn. 12th ranked OU takes on No. 14 Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the Sooners to their 10-2 regular season record, but has since transferred to Oregon. So, tonight’s game will be the official beginning of the Jackson Arnold era at OU, and expectations are high for the true freshman who was one of the most sought after recruits in the country.

This will be the Sooners’ final game as a member of the Big XII Conference before moving to the SEC next season.

