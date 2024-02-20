AM NewsBrief: Feb. 20, 2024

Bill Advances That Would Give College Scholarships To Children Of Oklahoma Teachers

Lawmakers are considering another initiative to incentivize teachers to stay in Oklahoma classrooms. A bill advanced Monday that would allow teachers’ kids to be eligible for the state’s tuition scholarship program.

House Bill 3454 by Clinton Republican Anthony Moore would make the children of certain teachers eligible for the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program, commonly known as OHLAP or “Oklahoma’s Promise.” It provides a tuition scholarship to an Oklahoma higher education institution for students with financial need or students whose parents in the military have died in the line of duty.

"Number one, it would help recruit teachers, obviously. Number two, it would help retain teachers. Number three, it would help retain college students. And then number four, on the backend, we know that if students go to school here, they’re 87% more likely to live, work and raise a family here, so the fourth bonus is workforce development," said Moore.

The bill would extend OHLAP eligibility to children of currently employed certified classroom teachers who have worked as one at an Oklahoma public school district for at least 10 years. It passed through subcommittee and now heads to the full House Appropriations and Budget committee.

Alcohol Deliveries Proposal Clears Oklahoma House

State lawmakers are moving forward a plan to legalize alcohol deliveries.

The State House of Representatives passed a measure late last week to allow retailers to purchase an 'alcoholic beverage distribution license' for delivery purposes.

Republican Representative Jon Echols is a sponsor of House Bill 20-90. He says it is all about promoting the free market.

“Forty-four other states do this. The citizens of the state of Oklahoma elected us to come up here and NOT pick winners and losers in the marketplace,” Echols said.

The bill can now head over to the Senate.

But for procedural reasons it would need to come back through the House before landing on Gov. Kevin Stitt's desk.

Oklahoma Schools Incorporating AI

Oklahoma schools are incorporating Artificial Intelligence as the state grapples with the emerging technology.

Oklahoma's three largest school districts have begun integrating A-I programs into their curriculum, recognizing the importance of staying ahead in technology adoption.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has even started an AI task force that emphasizes the need for AI education and its use as an efficiency tool.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Voice reports the state’s two largest colleges, the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University, will include artificial intelligence programs in their new polytechnic institutes.

Oklahoma lawmakers are also considering a handful of bills to ensure AI is properly integrated into education curriculums while ensuring students are prepped for an AI-driven future.

Little League Baseball Comes To OKC

Little League Baseball is coming to Oklahoma City for the first time this spring.

The city says OKC Parks & Recreation is offering the competitive baseball program for 10-to-12-year-olds.

The 10-game season will be played at Stars & Stripes Park beginning in April.

Little League Baseball and Softball was founded in 1939, and is the first organized youth sports program in the world.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

