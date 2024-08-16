AM NewsBrief: Aug. 16, 2024

Oklahoma House Republicans Launch Investigation into State Education Department

Republican leadership in the House is launching an investigation of the Oklahoma Department of Education's spending habits this week. It is the latest development in a growing backlash against state superintendent Ryan Walters and the way he runs his agency.

Rep. Kevin Wallace announced the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, or LOFT, has launched an investigation into spending concerns at the Department of Education.

Wallace chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Committee and co-chairs LOFT. He says the investigation is not about Walters, but addressing real concerns raised by “legislators and private citizens,” regarding how OSDE spends appropriated tax dollars.

Still, the investigation appears to be the culmination of a recent outburst of dissent against the state superintendent. More than two dozen Republican lawmakers signed onto a letter calling for an investigation. That’s after House Democrats called for Walters’ impeachment for the fifth time following his agency keeping money meant for school security investments.

And it’s not just about money. The state attorney general has publicly complained about the education department's lack of transparency and record request fulfillment.

Bixby Superintendent Sues Ryan Walters for Defamation

A Tulsa-area school leader is suing State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

According to court records, Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller has filed a two-count defamation lawsuit against Walters in Tulsa County District Court.

The suit claims Walters damaged Miller’s reputation at a press conference last month, when Walters called him a "liar" and a "clown."

Miller had publicly raised concerns to Walters about the state’s Title One funds for Bixby, used to help low-income families.

Miller further claims that Walters made false statements about him, claiming Miller supported “pornography” in schools.

Tillman County to Regain Hospital in Frederick

Five of Oklahoma’s counties lack general medical and surgical hospitals. This is leaving their residents with limited access to care. But one of those counties in Southwest Oklahoma is a step closer to bringing back the hospital it lost back in 2016.

Tillman County is bringing a critical access hospital to the town of Frederick where residents drive around 40 miles to get hospital-level care.

Lawton Republican Rep. Trey Caldwell was one of the lawmakers who worked to bring it back.

He collaborated with state and federal lawmakers to help the hospital find funding and support from a larger hospital.

Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton will operate as Frederick’s sister facility, meaning it will own some of the hospital's assets and help fill in if it has a shortage of physicians.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be a game changer. I think it’s the shot in the arm that the community of Frederick and Tillman County need," said Caldwell.

The new hospital will have a groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 26.

Historic 'Big Boy' Locomotive Touring Oklahoma in October

Union Pacific is bringing its "Big Boy" No. 4014 steam engine to Oklahoma this fall.

The locomotive is doing an eight week tour through ten states beginning August 28th.

The historic engine makes short stops in Durant, McAlester and Claremore on Oct. 13 and 14.

Twenty-five Big Boys were built during World War II, but only eight survived.

No. 4014 is the only one of the eight still in operation and remains the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.

