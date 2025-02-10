AM NewsBrief: Feb. 10, 2025

Uncertainty Grows Over Funding for New Oklahoma County Jail

Questions about how to fund the new Oklahoma County jail continue to swirl.

Oklahoma County needs to come up with $440 million to pay for a new jail.

The Citizens Bond Oversight Advisory Board recommended a county tax to fill the gap and replace a jail that has become known as one of the deadliest in America.

County commissioners rejected a tax hike, saying they needed more time to explore other options. But, the figure to pay for the jail could be getting higher, after County Clerk Maressa Treat missed a deadline with the Moody’s credit agency.

She’s trying to get the paperwork fixed and the County Budget Board, including County commissioner Brian Maughan, is optimistic she will.

“The clerk has assured us she’s confident that she can attain this information needed by the state auditor,” said Maughan.

If Treat gets the paperwork together by the end of March, Oklahoma County’s rating should be fine. But the jail funding gap will still exist.

OU Economist: Proposed Tax Cut Could Strain State Budget Amid Revenue Decline

An OU economist says Gov. Stitt's proposed tax cut would have a big impact on the state budget at a time when there are many needs to be met.

Professor Emeritus Robert Dauffenbach points out 2024 state revenues were down $900 million from '23, and this year's projection is $300 million below that.

He says Stitt's proposed half percent reduction in the income tax rate would cut another $650 million.

“You're looking at right at a 5% hit. That's pretty significant.”

Dauffenbach urges lawmakers to be cautious about tax cuts in light of the uncertain national economy, and because the funds could be used to help Oklahomans for things where the state ranks near the bottom like education, health and hunger.



Oklahoma State University Regents Tap Jim Hess As Interim President

Oklahoma State University has announced James Hess as its interim president.

The appointment follows former president Kayse Shrum's abrupt resignation last week.

On Friday, the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges Board of Regents unanimously voted in Hess after being in executive session for an hour.

The Henryetta native is currently vice provost for graduate programs at OSU’s Center for Health Sciences. Hess says his commitment is to put students first.

“Simply put, our student’s success is our success.”

Hess will look to be a steadying hand for the university following the sudden departure of former president Kayse Shrum. She unexpectedly left the university after about four years at its helm.

The regents will continue their work for the school’s next president.

$26 Million Approved for Tornado Repairs at Chickasaw National Recreation Area

The National Park Service has approved nearly $26 million to rebuild the Chickasaw National Recreation Area.

Congressman Tom Cole says the funding will be used to repair tornado damage to maintenance buildings, trails, and fences. It'll also help cover debris removal and other damages.

Cole says this is the first of the funding he has secured for Oklahoma communities devastated by tornadoes last year.

