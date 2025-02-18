AM NewsBrief: Feb. 18, 2025

Extremely Cold Temps, Wintry Weather Impact Oklahoma

Oklahomans are in for dangerously cold temperatures and wintry precipitation.

Most of the state is under an extreme cold warning from Tuesday evening through mid-day Thursday.

The National Weather Service expects precipitation over the coming days, ranging from mostly snow in Northern Oklahoma to rain down south.

The Southwest Power Pool has put out a Resource Advisory for most of this week. That advisory warns of potential threats to grid reliability but doesn’t require any action from utilities customers.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says his office will monitor the natural gas market in hopes of avoiding the price surges that slammed Oklahoma utilities during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri.

It’s a good idea to keep phones charged and have extra blankets on hand in case of outages.

Bill Passes Committee to Prevent Hospitals from Reporting Emergency Medical Debt to Credit Agencies

A bill has passed a State House committee to prohibit hospitals from reporting some patient medical debt.

Democratic Representative Forrest Bennett of Oklahoma City says his bill would keep debt from emergency medical services from appearing on patient credit reports.

“Someone should not have to have a ding to their credit just because they got into an accident," Bennett said.

The bill next goes to an oversight committee for a vote.

This story was produced by Sam Moore with The Freelancer.

Ricky Ray Malone to Be Reevaluated for Execution

Convicted murderer Ricky Ray Malone will be reevaluated for execution. Attorney General Gentner Drummond hopes the reconsideration will lead to his death.

Malone was given the death penalty for the 2003 killing of Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Nik Green. But Malone has not been executed because he was deemed incompetent by law.

In Oklahoma, an inmate can’t be executed if they are determined incapable of understanding why they’re being put to death.

Drummond says it is time for Malone’s eligibility to be reevaluated. He says the victim’s family is still waiting for justice.

A Comanche County judge has given attorneys and mental health professionals until March 5 to agree on the requirements of Malone’s reevaluation.

Then, if he is determined to be competent, Malone will once again be eligible for the death penalty.

Construction Begins on $5M Cleveland County Sheriff's New Headquarters

Construction just started on a new office for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Headquarters. The improvements are meant to better serve the growing population of Cleveland County.

A release from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says the new headquarters is a $5 million project located off Franklin Road and Flood Avenue.

Funds for the project come from the public safety sales tax approved by Cleveland County voters back in 2019.

The new location doubles the size of the current headquarters spanning more than 12,000 feet with a layout designed for a future expansion.

Designs of the new facility include a 911 call center, secure parking for patrol vehicles, and office space for command staff, investigations, patrol and public services.

District 2 County Commissioner Jacob McHughes says the facility represents the Commission's commitment to public safety of every resident in Cleveland County.

Construction on the headquarters is set to finish in a year.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

