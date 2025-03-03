AM NewsBrief: March 3, 2025

OK Legislative Leaders Back Trump’s Federal Workforce Cuts

The pseudo-agency focused on reducing government waste known as DOGE continues to fire federal workers nationwide. State legislative leaders say they’re monitoring the fallout in Oklahoma but still support Trump’s agenda.

Legislative leaders in Oklahoma are taking a ‘support Trump and come what may’ approach to minimizing the damage in Oklahoma caused by mass federal workforce layoffs.

The layoffs are led by the Elon Musk-run fake federal agency called the Department of Government Efficiency and are sanctioned by President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert says he’s not worried yet.

"But we're certainly watching it. I want to be completely clear. I support what President Trump is doing and working to reduce the federal deficit," said Hilbert. "When you're $35 trillion in debt, we have to take action, and some of that action is going to be painful when you're talking about trying to rightsize the federal government."

Hilbert and his Senate Counterpart Lonnie Paxton continue to back Trump’s government waste reduction plan, but say they’re keeping tabs on the fallout and preparing to help laid-off Oklahomans as needs arise.

Lawyers Question Legality of Federal Cuts

Mass layoffs of federal workers have left Oklahoma employees reeling. Employment lawyers weigh in about whether the cuts are legal.

Across the U.S. lawyers, judges and terminated employees have been pushing back against Trump administration directives to decrease the number of federal workers.

Patricia Podolec is an employment attorney in Oklahoma City. Says she’s received many calls from Oklahomans seeking help after losing their jobs.

Podolec says she’s never seen anything like this before.

And Sterling Deramus, an Alabama-based lawyer who practices employment law nationwide, says the influx of terminations isn’t only unprecedented – it’s illegal.

“It's appalling—the emotional distress that they're going through. People gave up other careers to go to the federal government," said Deramus.

He says improper firings will backfire, costing the federal government "billions" in legal fees.

Measures to Revamp Oklahoma’s Oil and Gas Rules Advance in House Committee

Two measures that could change rules related to Oklahoma’s top oil and gas regulator passed out of a house committee last week. New surety amounts and increases to the state’s well-plugging fund will progress to the house floor.

Rep. Brad Boles from Marlow is behind both of the proposals. House Bill 1369 would increase the amount of money an oil and gas operator would have to pay the Oklahoma Corporation Commission if they acquired more than 10 wells.

Producers today have to present $25,000, with no limit to the number of wells. The new rules would set tiered amounts going up to $150,000.

House Bill 1370 would grow the state’s abandoned well-plugging fund by allocating more funds from a tax on petroleum and natural gas. The increase could be up to $20 million annually.

Sen. Grant Green has versions of the two bills in the State Senate.

Bill to Increase Fines for Smaller Marijuana Trafficking Advances in Oklahoma House

The fines for trafficking smaller amounts of marijuana would be increased by legislation approved in a state House oversight committee.

Republican Rep. Tom Gann of Inola says his local district attorney requested the bill in order to crack down on selling marijuana out of state. Right now moving 1,000 pounds is aggravated trafficking.

Gann's bill takes that down to 25 pounds.

“We're trying to close that door so that it won't entice them to traffic out of Oklahoma," Gann said.

The fine for selling marijuana out of state is from $100,000 to $500,000. The bill now goes to the full house.

