AM NewsBrief: March 11, 2025

Oklahoma Supreme Court Grants Pause on Ryan Walters’ Plans For Classroom Bibles, Biblical Curriculum

The Oklahoma Supreme Court is putting a pause on State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ plans to put Bibles and Biblical curriculum in classrooms.

The order comes from a lawsuit filed by parents, faith leaders and advocacy organizations against Walters, his department and board, and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, which oversees purchasing contracts.

OMES asked the court to order it stop processing requests for proposals on classroom Bibles until a final ruling in the case is decided.

The suit’s petitioners joined OMES in that request and also asked for a stay of another RFP for Biblical instructional materials.

The court granted both requests, but held off ruling on the lawsuit’s main ask — to enjoin Walters and his agency from implementing any of his Bible education mandates.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Race Through Bills on First Day of Floor Discussions

Day one of intense floor discussions, and lawmakers in both chambers are already swiftly passing measures across the Oklahoma Capitol rotunda.

Lawmakers in the House sped through a packed floor schedule.

Bills considered include requiring health insurers to cover certain breast cancer screenings, establishing the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority, and improving education-related infrastructure within the Oklahoma Military Department, among dozens of others.

The Senate, with fewer members and thus more time to discuss bills, took a more methodical approach.

At one point, Senators went in circles for 20 minutes about bathroom gender designations within Oklahoma’s prisons and Department of Corrections at large and who's going to be checking people’s genitals to make sure they are “exclusively male or female,” before they enter any restroom.

They also considered allowing state judges to tote concealed handguns and expand jurisdictional authority for sheriffs to operate outside the county in which they were elected.

All the proposals discussed passed.

Oklahoma House Passes Bill to Expand Cancer Screenings, Benefits for Firefighters

State House lawmakers passed a measure Monday designed to support firefighters.

House Bill 2011 addresses the risks firefighters face related to occupational cancer.

"The Fighting Chance for Firefighters Act" would make cancer screenings more accessible while covering the costs for these services.

This legislation also ensures firefighters can receive health insurance benefits comparable to those offered to state employees.

The measure passed the House 87-5 and now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

Two Central Oklahoma Sites Added to National Register of Historic Places

Oklahoma’s Historical Society is touting two new additions to the register of historic places in central Oklahoma.

The tiny, one-room jail in Langston is one of the few of its kind still in existence. It was built in the mid-1930s as part of the New Deal.

State historic preservationists say it was recently looked at as part of the ongoing All-Black Towns survey funded by the National Park Service.

The other new historic site is the Rock House in Harrah. A switchboard operator built the whimsical home with a rocky facade with no experience in architecture or construction.

Being put on the historic register is an honorific providing limited protections and recognition for specific properties.

