AM NewsBrief: March 24, 2025

Oklahoma Economy Outpaces Federal Economic Outlook for 2025

There’s a lot of uncertainty around the national economy right now. But as far as Oklahoma’s economy is concerned, Dr. Robert Dauffenbach, professor emeritus for OU’s Price College of Business, says the state is more than holding its own, particularly the OKC metro when it comes to rising employment and income.

"Clearly, Oklahoma City is a growth leader in the state," Dauffenbach said on KGOU's Capitol Insider.

Still, Dauffenbach is concerned about the impacts of federal job cuts and tariffs.

"I certainly have concerns there. We’re supposed to get an update on where we stand with tariff policy on April 2," he said. "That’s the big, promised show. Rhetoric has been all over the place. For example, March 4 Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Two days later he rescinded it," Dauffenbach said.

Oklahoma Bans DeepSeek On State-Owned Devices

The State of Oklahoma is banning the Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek.

The program will no longer be allowed on state-owned devices, including laptops, desktops, mobile phones and tablets.

Governor Kevin Stitt said in a news release Friday that DeepSeek has security risks, and he does not want foreign adversaries to have access to state information.

Another concern is the AI technology creates regulatory compliance issues for state agencies.

Trump's Order to Dismantle U.S. Department of Education Sparks Divided Reactions in Oklahoma

One of President Donald Trump’s latest executive orders dismantles the U.S. Department of Education. The announcement worries some state lawmakers – and is applauded by others.

Trump says the measure will "return authority over education to the States and local communities.”

Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters agree.

Walters has voiced support of getting rid of the federal department on social media dozens of times since Trump was elected.

For Stitt, cuts to the federal department’s responsibilities and workforce match his own efforts to eliminate what he calls “governmental inefficiency.”

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers say the change will hurt Oklahoma education, which is currently ranked 49th nationally.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson says it will give Walters “more power and less accountability.”

ACA Health Insurance Premiums At Risk For Increasing Next Year

Enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act Marketplace plans are set to expire at the end of this year unless they are renewed by Congress.

Oklahoma’s Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said Oklahomans could see substantial increases in health insurance premiums if they aren’t extended.

Mulready said in a news release this week about 300,000 Oklahomans rely on Marketplace plans for their coverage.

The release said the state saw a 75% increase in enrollment through federal enhanced Advanced Premium Tax Credits, which were introduced in 2021 and extended through the Inflation Reduction Act.

They provide additional assistance to those already eligible for the regular tax credits and expanded eligibility for premium tax credits to enrollees with incomes above 400% of the federal poverty level.

The average cost of a benchmark silver plan for an Oklahoma enrollee is $58 a month this year with enhanced subsidies in place. That could jump to about $153 a month next year if they expire.

