AM NewsBrief: March 28, 2025

Oklahoma State Forester Resigns Amid Wildfire Response Criticism; Firefighters Defend His Leadership

Oklahoma’s State Forester is resigning, and Gov. Kevin Stitt says it’s because he did a poor job responding to wildfires earlier this month. Many Oklahoma firefighters are unhappy with the criticism.

Mark Goeller has been with the Oklahoma Forestry Services for nearly four decades, and he’s led the department since 2018.

Goeller is resigning, but Stitt made it clear the departure has to do with his feelings on the Oklahoma Forestry Services’ wildfire response.

“He’s the head of the forestry department and we had a horrible, horrible wildfire in the State of Oklahoma, and I didn’t think they did a really good job," Stitt said in a press conference.

Many current and former firefighters say the governor is wrong to blame Goeller for the damages, which include a home owned by Stitt in Luther. Here’s Tulsa Fire Department Captain Shawn Clark.

"Mark has kind of always been for the state of Oklahoma, he's been our guy, been our expert, and to lose that inside the State of Oklahoma, I think it's really going to hurt us," Clark said.

The Governor’s office has not announced a new State Forester.

Goeller’s last day is Monday.

Oklahoma State Board of Education Meeting Postponed Over Agenda Timing Issue

A State Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed to avoid a potential Open Meeting Act violation. The State Department of Education blames another state agency for the agenda holdup.

The Oklahoman first reported Wednesday the meeting agenda was posted online 20 minutes late. According to the Open Meeting Act, agendas must be posted at least 24 hours in advance.

The newspaper reported Thursday it obtained emails in which the board’s attorney told members the late agenda posting may not have met statutory requirements. Wednesday night, State Superintendent Ryan Walters called off the meeting.

Walters says the agenda was sent to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services before the deadline.

"However, out of an abundance of caution, some State Board of Education members expressed reservation due to a potential Open Meetings Act violation," Walters said.

OMES says it received the agenda from the state department six minutes before the deadline.

The next board meeting is April 24.

Oklahoma House Passes Bill to Ban Lab-Grown Meat

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a bill banning lab grown meat in the state.

House Bill 2829 bans cell-cultivated meat from being manufactured, sold or distributed in Oklahoma. It does allow universities and government entities to research the product.

If the measure becomes law, its violators could be found guilty of a misdemeanor and food sellers could have their State Department of Health license suspended or revoked.

Republican Rep. Ty Burns of Morrison authored the measure. He says it is about protecting producers and consumers and ensuring food supply safety.

After clearing the House, it is on its way to the Senate.

Bill Seeking to Punish People for Trafficking Abortion-Inducing Drugs Passes Oklahoma House

A bill targeting abortion-inducing drugs passed the Oklahoma House floor on party lines with a vote of 77-19.

House Bill 1168 by Piedmont Republican Denise Crosswhite-Hader would allow drug trafficking charges to be imposed on someone who delivers or possesses with the intent to deliver an abortion-inducing drug to someone.

“What we're trying to do is save the physical and mental health of a woman who might be at her weakest vulnerable spot, someone offering those to them or for their benefit or thinking it's even for her benefit – and so this is to stop that," said Crosswhite-Hader.

When asked for an example of who might be trying to access abortion medication beyond those who need it and are being prescribed it, Crosswhite-Hader says she thought of instances of human trafficking, where the trafficker might give pills to a pregnant person being trafficked.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson says she worries bills like this will deter medical professionals from wanting to practice in the state.

