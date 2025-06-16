AM NewsBrief: June 16, 2025

Thousands of Oklahomans Gather to Protest the Trump Administration Under The 'No Kings' Rally-Cry

Oklahoma Receives Federal Funding to Help Improve Drinking Water

Two Oklahoma Sites Added to the National Register of Historic Places

Thunder Return Home with Momentum, Look to Take Finals Lead Tonight

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.