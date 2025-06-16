AM NewsBrief: June 16, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, June 16, 2025.
- Thousands of Oklahomans Gather to Protest the Trump Administration Under The 'No Kings' Rally-Cry
- Oklahoma Receives Federal Funding to Help Improve Drinking Water
- Two Oklahoma Sites Added to the National Register of Historic Places
- Thunder Return Home with Momentum, Look to Take Finals Lead Tonight
