AM NewsBrief: Aug. 29, 2025

Published August 29, 2025 at 5:15 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

  • Sale Of Oklahoma National Stockyards Falls Through
  • Decision Expected On Tulsa County’s First Major Resentencing Under Oklahoma Survivor’s Act
  • Oklahoma Lawmaker Pleads Guilty To Domestic Violence Charges
  • Choctaw Nation Releases Expanded Second Edition of Traditional Food and History Book

_______________________

