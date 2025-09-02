AM NewsBrief: Sept. 2, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.
- Commission Approves New Governor's Mansion
- Oklahoma Lawmaker Resigns Following Guilty Plea to Domestic Violence Charges
- Muscogee Nation Will Pause New Citizenship Cards Following Freedmen Descendant Ruling
- Oklahoma Corporation Commission Takes First Step Toward Nuclear Energy Study
_______________________
For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.
We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.