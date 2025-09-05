AM NewsBrief: Sept. 5, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
- Gov. Stitt Launches Law Enforcement Operation To Clear Homeless Encampments In Tulsa
- Lawmaker Asks For AG Opinion On Legality of New Governor's Mansion
- Another Judge Steps Away From High-Profile Richard Glossip Murder Case
- Historic Oklahoma Drive-In Plans Temporary Closure During Nearby Oil Well Drilling
