AM NewsBrief: Oct. 6, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.
- Diamondback Correctional Facility in Watonga to Resume Operation
- Oklahoma Launches Targeted Program to Fight Cedar Tree Encroachment
- Court Clears Way for Retrial in Decades-Old Murder Case
- Tulsa’s Eviction Rate Now Lower Than Oklahoma City’s
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.