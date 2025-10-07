AM NewsBrief: Oct. 7, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
- Stricter Scoring Causes Major Drop in Oklahoma Math, Reading Test Results
- Federal Budget Uncertainty Complicates Efforts to Plan Future Oklahoma Road, Bridge Projects
- U.S. Supreme Court Declines To Hear Case Involving Stitt’s Brother
- Oklahoma State University Separates From $200 Milllion Foundation Created by Opioid Settlement
