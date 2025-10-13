AM NewsBrief: Oct. 13, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.
- Gov. Stitt Opposes Use Of National Guard Troops In U.S. Cities
- Tecumseh High School Student Arrested After Threat Made On Social Media
- Former Muscogee Nation Employee Sentenced to Nearly Six Years for $25M Embezzlement
- Lily Gladstone’s Buffalo Documentary to Screen in Oklahoma Before PBS Airing
