AM NewsBrief: Oct. 13, 2025

Published October 13, 2025 at 5:34 AM CDT
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

  • Gov. Stitt Opposes Use Of National Guard Troops In U.S. Cities
  • Tecumseh High School Student Arrested After Threat Made On Social Media
  • Former Muscogee Nation Employee Sentenced to Nearly Six Years for $25M Embezzlement
  • Lily Gladstone’s Buffalo Documentary to Screen in Oklahoma Before PBS Airing

