AM NewsBrief: Oct. 15, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.
- Oklahoma City Residents Approve Historic Bond Package
- Other Election Results From Tuesday
- State Attorney General Supports Using National Guard Troops In U.S. Cities
- Muscogee Nation Opens Its First Traffic Court In Tulsa Area
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.