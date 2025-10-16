AM NewsBrief: Oct. 16, 2025
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
- New State Superintendent Drops Bible Mandate, Shifts Focus to Budget and Testing
- Oklahoma Airports Will Not Show Partisan Video Addressing Federal Shutdown
- FAA Academy Faces Closure Amid Government Shutdown
- Citizen Potawatomi Nation Offers College Advising for All Students
