AM NewsBrief: Oct. 16, 2025

New State Superintendent Drops Bible Mandate, Shifts Focus to Budget and Testing

Oklahoma Airports Will Not Show Partisan Video Addressing Federal Shutdown

FAA Academy Faces Closure Amid Government Shutdown

Citizen Potawatomi Nation Offers College Advising for All Students

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

