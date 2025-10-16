© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KGOU AM NewsBrief

AM NewsBrief: Oct. 16, 2025

Published October 16, 2025 at 5:38 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.

  • New State Superintendent Drops Bible Mandate, Shifts Focus to Budget and Testing
  • Oklahoma Airports Will Not Show Partisan Video Addressing Federal Shutdown
  • FAA Academy Faces Closure Amid Government Shutdown
  • Citizen Potawatomi Nation Offers College Advising for All Students

_________________

For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.

KGOU AM NewsBrief
Stay Connected