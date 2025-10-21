AM NewsBrief: Oct. 21, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.
- Countdown to the Olympics: Organizers Celebrate Partnership Between LA and OKC
- Caddo Nation Partners with Texas to Help Protect Ancestral Sites
- Service Oklahoma In Norman Moving
- OKC Thunder Opens New NBA Season
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.