AM NewsBrief: Oct. 22, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This is the KGOU AM NewsBrief for Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025.
- Over Half A Million Oklahomans Could Be Cut Off From SNAP At TheEnd Of The Month
- Oklahoma to Ban Handheld Phone Use in School and Construction Zones Starting Nov. 1
- Oklahoma Health Care Authority Appoints Melissa Miller As State Medicaid Director
- Thunder Edge Rockets in Double Overtime to Open NBA Season
_________________
For additional news, visit our website, KGOU.org, and follow us on social media. We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief podcast and KGOU's newsletters.